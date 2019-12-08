From the moment East Chicago native Ariana Rosado hit the United Center stage with Beyoncé during Oprah’s final show taping in 2011, she knew she belonged onstage.
“That’s when it all began, and I was hungry to be a dancer and I knew from that moment I wanted to perform,” Rosado said. “I wanted to be on that stage every single night entertaining thousands.”
Rosado’s dream has come true.
Rosado is currently finishing the last leg of a tour dancing for pop sensation singer/songwriter/record producer Bebe Rexha, who is opening for one of the year’s hottest shows — the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins tour.
“This is a dream come true for me, and I am grateful for all the blessings I have received,” Rosado said. “Believe me, I do not take it for granted. I know how lucky I am.”
Rosado says her family support system and faith have been “an inspiring reason” that she’s living such a dream.
“I don’t know what I’d do without the support and encouragement of my boyfriend and parents,” she said. “I have always been close to my family and there are so many sacrifices that you have to make that can be emotionally and physically overwhelming.”
Rosado, grateful for the opportunity, knows first-hand how life on the road can be quite demanding. With 3 a.m. bus departure times, showering in arenas every other day, sleeping in tight quarters for a few hours at a time, life on the road is far less than glamorous.
When her uncle was recently placed under hospice care, it took a lot for Rosado to stay the course and not drop everything to return home to be at her family’s side.
“Ariana is a wonderful person and has always been close to her family,” said Trina Rosado, Ariana’s mother. “We are so proud of her and the woman she has become. She’s a terrific role model for her younger sister that many often mistake for her twin.”
Prior to the tour, which consisted of over 60 performances, Rosado auditioned with over 120 dancers, which was narrowed down to 30 a few days later. Ultimately, her partner Randi Liberman and Ariana were chosen to perform nightly with her boss and mentor Bebe Rexha.
“Bebe has such a fascinating vibe and encourages women to love themselves,” said Rosado. “Every night she tells her audience to be the best version of themselves and it speaks to my heart.”
Before the tour, Rosado was filling her resume with exciting opportunities like being a Chicago Bulls’ Luvabull for five years and appearing in various seasons of "Empire," to name a couple.
Rosado feels that following one's dreams and not accepting failure as an option is key to attaining dreams.
“If you want to succeed, you have to be willing to fail numerous times and get right back up and not feel sorry for yourself,” said Rosado. “I have had my share of tears, disappointments and anger, but it’s always that support system and faith that gets me through those difficult times.”
Rossado will finish the current tour on Sunday, Dec. 15 at The Forum in Los Angles, and is enthusiastic about the new year, which she says will be filled with many surprises.