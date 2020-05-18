Echoes of Pompeii Pink Floyd tribute band to host a livesteam concert

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Echoes of Pompeii, the popular Pink Floyd tribute band that plays across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland, is performing livestream shows online now that its entire slate of summer gigs has been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. It will perform a free live show on its Facebook page at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

“Echoes of Pompeii is a Pink Floyd tribute from Gary, Indiana that's made up of regular hard-working members, who come together on stage to perform the best music, from the best band rock-and-roll has produced in the past 50 years," said singer Jessica Schmidt, who's also one of the owners of Region Escape Room in Whiting. "Due to the pandemic, all of our upcoming concerts have been canceled or postponed, but we still wanted to be able to provide quality music in the midst of this crisis to people in the comfort of their own home."

Echoes of Pompeii performed its first free virtual livestream concert on May 9 on Facebook. More than 20,000 listeners from all over the world, including Puerto Rico, France, Russia, and the Maldives, tuned in.