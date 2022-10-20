Egyptian journey: 'Immersive King Tut' opens in Chicago

Fans of the history of ancient Egypt will want to explore the latest exhibit presented by Lighthouse Immersive.

"Immersive King Tut" recently opened at Lighthouse ArtSpace, 108 W.Germania Place in Chicago. Visitors to the space will be immersed in the fantastic life and afterlife journey of the young Pharoah King Tutankhamun.

Images are projected on the walls, floor and ceiling to convey the Tut story.

"Immersive King Tut" is the latest innovative art show at Lighthouse Immersive, which has also featured "Immersive Van Gogh" "Immersive Frida Kahlo" and "Immersive Monet."

"Immersive King Tut" is presented by Lighthouse Immersive in partnership with United Exhibits Group, the International Foundation of Fine and Decorative Arts and The Egyptian Council For Tourism Affairs.

Richard Ouzounian, creative consultant at Lighthouse Immersive, said the King Tut exhibit has been actively in the works for the past eight months. He added "Immersive King Tut" is being presented at this time to "commemorate the 100th anniversary of the tomb." King Tut's tomb was discovered in November of 1922 by Howard Carter and his team.

Past exhibits at Lighthouse ArtSpace have focused on artists and their works. "We thought it was time to leave the paintings for a bit," Ouzounian said.

Ouzounian said a team from CocoLab in Mexico City worked on the animations for "Immersive King Tut."

"We're mixing history, art, education and entertainment," Ouzounian said about the Tut exhibit. "You get the feeling of being inside the tomb and we're showing you what's happening inside the tomb," he said.

CocoLab, Ouzounian said, "came up with wonderful ideas" for the Tut exhibit. While there is music featured in the display, there is also narration, Ouzounian explained.

"Immersive shows are kind of like a black box," Ouzounian said, adding things keep changing in that black box.

Within the exhibit, guests will learn about the funeral traditions of ancient Egypt and about what the ancients believed about the afterlife and Tut's journey through and to the afterlife. Visitors will see images of Tut's middle coffin, painted burial chamber and more.

"We want to be historically accurate but be emotionally engaging," Ouzounian said.

To learn more about the exhibit, visit kingtutexhibit.com. Tickets start at $29.99.