MERRILLVILLE — Elite Fight Night will bring mixed martial arts action to Merrillville for the first time.

The promotion has been staging outdoor fights at Gary SouthShore RailCat's U.S. Steel Yard stadium in downtown Gary in recent years. It now plans to bring a fight night to the Dean and Barbara White Community Center in Merrillville.

Elite Fight Night will take place from 5 to 11 p.m. on March 18 at the indoor multisport venue at 6600 Broadway. It will feature fighters from Crown Point, Chesterton, Hobart, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Illinois, Tennessee and Michigan.

The event will be broadcast on the Marquee Sports Network in Chicago and the Stadium Sports Network nationally, potentially reaching up to 35 million households.

The main event will pit Detroit's Sherman “The Grim Reaper” Lovely against Valanti 300 Atsas, a Crown Point fighter who trains at Maxim Gym in Hobart. Other top-billed professional fights include a welterweight title match between Oswego’s Tyler Scott and Michigan’s Konnor Kuppe and a showdown between IBEW Local 153 electrician Jonathon Appelman from Crown Point and Brendan Zimmerman from Indianapolis.

“We are excited to kick off 2023 by bringing our professionally produced brand of MMA back to the region,” said Jesse Nunez, CEO of Elite Fight Night. “Our goal is to give up-and-coming pro and amateur fighters the exposure they deserve by providing an exciting show that fans will want to attend so MMA enthusiasts across the country can watch and start to follow these fighters as they progress in their careers. We offer a superior level of production and make sure you feel like you're at a show and not just a fight. We are excited to bring our show indoors during the colder months, and the Dean and Barbara White Community Center is the perfect location and facility.”

Local amateur fighters from Northwest Indiana on the bill include Duvellasha Lee Jr., JJ Johnson and Steven Mihajlovich.

Tickets cost $45 to $80 and can be purchased on eventbrite.com by searching for Elite Fight Night.

