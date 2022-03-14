Elmhurst Art Museum displaying exhibit about Beverly Shores' House of Tomorrow

One can marvel at the House of Tomorrow from the 1933 Chicago World's Fair on a cliff in Beverly Shores overlooking Lake Michigan.

Designed by architect George Fred Keck, the experimental three-story home features glass walls, solar heating, a distinctive dodecagon design and an airplane hangar — an idea that never caught on more widely.

Keck's futuristic home takes center stage at the new "Houses of Tomorrow: Solar Homes from Keck to Today" at the Elmhurst Art Museum.

Indiana Landmarks and the Indiana Dunes National Park assisted with the curation of the exhibit at the museum at 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave. It showcases the first glass house in America, which also was among the first to feature central air conditioning, a push-button garage door opener and a General Electric dishwasher.

"George Fred Keck designed the first glass house in America for the 1933 World’s Fair in Chicago with visionary modern designs, including new domestic amenities. His groundbreaking House of Tomorrow predated steel and glass structures driven into popularity by modernists such as Mies van der Rohe by more than 15 years," the Elmhust Art Museum said in a news release. "Furthering efficiency issues from the House of Tomorrow, Keck and his brother William built hundreds of innovative mid-century homes throughout the Midwest as the first 'solar architects.' Their development of passive solar energy and other modern construction methods now stand as early precursors to today’s sustainable building practices—which are more relevant than ever before."

It was one of several innovative, forward-looking houses to be featured at the World's Fair, along with the Florida Tropical, Rostone, Armco-Ferro and Cypress houses now on display at the Indiana Dunes National Park in Beverly Shores.

Looking to transform Beverly Shores into a resort community, the developer Robert Bartlett ferried the World's Fair homes across Lake Michigan to the lakefront town in Porter County.

The landmark House of Tomorrow, which is opened to public tours once a year every fall, is just the starting off point for the exhibit in Elmhurst, which goes on to explore the history of solar homes in America, including the solar panels President Jimmy Carter installed on the White House roof. It features an accompanying exhibit by artist Jan Tichy on glass and light, as well as designs, schematics, promotional materials, photos and other archival materials from the House of Tomorrow.

There's also an architect's design for a more modern version of the landmark home.

"The all-glass House of Tomorrow showed millions of attendees at the 1933 World’s Fair, 'A Century of Progress,' a new, technology-driven vision of what domestic life could be in the future," the Elmhurst Art Museum said in its news release. "The house featured many new ideas, from the first GE dishwasher to a personal airplane hangar; however, it was through this house that the Kecks found a new way to harness solar energy, leading them to make energy efficiency breakthroughs throughout their career."

The exhibit runs through May 29.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors.

For more information, visit elmhurstartmuseum.org.

