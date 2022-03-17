Elton John tribute act to play Memorial Opera house in downtown Valparaiso

An Elton John tribute act will play the Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso.

Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats: An Elton John Experience featuring Jeff Gajewski will take the stage at 8 p.m. June 11.

"Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats is not just another tribute act. It’s more like a musical journey, featuring the songs of Elton John," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Their performance gives music enthusiasts a well-crafted experience featuring the heaviest hitters from the Elton John catalog."

Expect to hear time-honored hits like "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer," "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

"The Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats production offers a variety of attractive visual elements, along with a stunning musical representation featuring some of the area's greatest talent in the Region," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Elton John fans both young and old will genuinely enjoy this musical tribute and keep you hoppin’ & boppin’ where your feet just can’t keep still! Don't miss this world premiere event as we introduce Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats for the very first time. Tickets are already selling fast for this one-night event."

The cover band's name pay homage to the Elton John song "Honky Cat."

A full cash bar will be available at the concert at the historic former Grand Army of the Republic Memorial at 104 Indiana Ave.

Tickets range from $40 to $80.

For more information or tickets, visit eltonjeff.com or memorialoperahouse.com, email tickets@memorialoperahouse.com or call 219.548.9137.

