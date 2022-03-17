 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elton John tribute act to play Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso

The Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

An Elton John tribute act will play the Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso. 

Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats: An Elton John Experience featuring Jeff Gajewski will take the stage at 8 p.m. June 11.

"Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats is not just another tribute act. It’s more like a musical journey, featuring the songs of Elton John," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Their performance gives music enthusiasts a well-crafted experience featuring the heaviest hitters from the Elton John catalog."

Expect to hear time-honored hits like "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer," "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

"The Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats production offers a variety of attractive visual elements, along with a stunning musical representation featuring some of the area's greatest talent in the Region," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Elton John fans both young and old will genuinely enjoy this musical tribute and keep you hoppin’ & boppin’ where your feet just can’t keep still! Don't miss this world premiere event as we introduce Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats for the very first time. Tickets are already selling fast for this one-night event."

The cover band's name pay homage to the Elton John song "Honky Cat."

A full cash bar will be available at the concert at the historic former Grand Army of the Republic Memorial at 104 Indiana Ave.

Tickets range from $40 to $80.

For more information or tickets, visit eltonjeff.com or memorialoperahouse.com, email tickets@memorialoperahouse.com or call 219.548.9137.

