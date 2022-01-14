 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emagine Portage theater to screen 'Betty White: A Celebration'
0 Comments
urgent

Emagine Portage theater to screen 'Betty White: A Celebration'

  • 0
Emagine Portage theater to screen 'Betty White: A Celebration'

Actress Betty White poses for a portrait June 9, 2010 on the set of the television show "Hot in Cleveland" in Studio City section of Los Angeles.

 Matt Sayles, Associated Press

Emagine Portage and Emagine Frankfort will screen a special movie honoring the late great Betty White of "The Golden Girls" fame and innumerable other credits.

"Betty White: A Celebration" will screen at Emagine Portage at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. on Monday. The multiplex at 6550 American Way was long known as the Portage IMAX before Michigan-based Emagine rescued it from bankruptcy.

It will also be screened at 1, 2, 4, 5, 7 and 10 p.m. Monday at Emagine Frankfort at 19965 S. LaGrange Road in south suburban Frankfort.

"This celebration of America’s sweetheart is an opportunity to remember Betty White’s amazing life and career," Emagine said in a press release. It’s a time to come together and enjoy Betty’s classic moments on 'The Golden Girls,' 'SNL,' 'Hot in Cleveland,' 'The Proposal' and 'The Mary Tyler' Moore Show, among others."

Not just hastily slapped together as a tribute, the documentary was originally slated to be released in theaters as "Betty White: A Birthday Celebration" to mark her 100th birthday. But the television legend died just short of becoming a centenarian on Dec. 31 so the PG-13-rated movie was renamed.

"Drawing from her final interview, this film provides a backstage look at her career, and insights into what was most important to her," Emagine said in a press release. "Plus hear from the friends who loved her, including Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bertinelli, Jennifer Love Hewitt—and dozens of other celebrity friends who offer their tribute to this beloved icon."

For more information, visit Emagine-Entertainment.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Halle Berry pays tribute to 'father figure' Sidney Poitier

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts