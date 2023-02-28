People will have a chance to see the Academy Award Best Picture nominees at Emagine Portage in Portage.

The former IMAX Portage 16 at 6550 American Way in Portage will show the 10 Best Picture Oscar nominees starting Thursday and running through March 16.

The special run will take place for two weeks only, from March 3-9 and then from March 10-16.

The Best of Hollywood Series leads up to the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, when suburban Detroit-based Emagine will broadcast the awards live at select locations in the Upper Midwest.

It's screening Best Picture nominees at select theaters in Indiana, Michigan and Minnesota.

The multiplex in Portage will screen All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherine, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking from March 3 through March 9. People will be able to see Elvis, Everything, Everywhere All at Once, The Fablemans, Tar and Top Gun: Maverick from March 10 through March 16.

"For two weeks only, select Emagine Theatres in Michigan, Indiana and Minnesota will be hosting the Best of Hollywood Series showing of the 2023 Best Picture Nominees leading up to the biggest movie awards celebration of the year, which will also be shown live at select locations," Emagine Entertainment said in a press release.

The awards show tickets will be available starting at 7:30 on March 12 on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

For more information, visit Emagine-Entertainment.com