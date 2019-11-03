Popular Emerald City Theatre will help children and their families get ready for the holidays with the group's latest production.
"Corduroy" runs Nov. 9 to Jan. 5 at The Broadway Playhouse in Chicago. The show, about the beloved bear Corduroy, tells a story of friendship and unconditional love.
"It's a good play for the holidays. It's really a play about acceptance, friendship and what is home," said Jamal Howard, artistic associate at Emerald City Theatre. Howard is also directing the play.
The story line of the production revolves around Corduroy searching for a missing button, how others assist him and his developing friendship with character Lisa.
"Corduroy spends the night (in a department store) searching for the lost button and that creates havoc and chaos," Howard said.
"It is a very clowning and movement-based show," Howard explained, adding there are circus-like elements as well as physical comedy in the show.
"Corduroy" is based on the book series by Don Friedman. It was adapted for the stage by Barry Kornhauser.
Howard said Emerald City Theatre had a successful run with "Corduroy" at The Athenaeum Theatre in Chicago last spring. It's been remounted for The Broadway Playhouse engagement.
"We've got new design elements for the holidays," he said. Howard said he's also excited that the entire cast of the first production of "Corduroy" has returned.
One of the messages in the play, Howard said, is the sentiment that "Home is where you are loved by others."
That message is not only important to spread for the holidays but anytime of year, Howard stressed.
During the show, Howard said children will see a lot of adventure and crazy happenings as the cast makes their way through a festively decorated department store.
Through the works presented by Emerald City Theatre, Howard said, young audience members always learn important lessons as they are being entertained.
"Our mission is to help children creatively face the world," Howard said. "They feel empowered when they see themselves represented on stage. And empathy is also a big part of what theater does."
Howard said the production is a good example of the elements of empathy and community. The director added he's proud of the show and proud of what Emerald City Theatre brings to young audience members.
Founded in 1996, Emerald City Theatre creates theater experiences that inspire early learners through play. It ranks as one of Chicago's most attended non‐profit theaters, with an annual programing reach of more than 60,000. Emerald City regularly develops new work for young audiences and presents them at various theaters around Chicagoland. Each year, Emerald City Theatre also presents programs in schools and does special camps, classes and other programs.