Emmy Award-winning actor Ron Jones will give at performance lecture on Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Poor Peoples Campaign at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Bruce W. Bergland Auditorium in the Savannah Center at the Indiana University Northwest campus in Gary.
“MLK and the Strength of Shared Dreams” is free and open to the public.
"Through live character portrayal, and video, Jones will deliver a performance lecture that depicts how Martin Luther King, Jr.’s 'Poor People's Campaign' was a turning point in intersectional advocacy demonstrating how a broad cross-section of cultural groups came together to fight against poverty," IUN said in a news release. "Using video excerpts during a one-man show, Jones will offer a multi-dimensional performance to illustrate lessons learned during a pivotal moment of America’s civil rights journey."
The recipient of a Boston/New England Regional Emmy of the National Academy of Television, Arts and Science, Jones has acted for more than 20 years and also co-created the diversity training group Dialogues on Diversity, "a social justice and diversity theater company that uses theatrical models to express messages of difference, inclusion and social justice."
The Bruce W. Bergland Auditorium at IUN's Savannah Center also will host “Life and Times Bessie Coleman: The First African-American Female Pilot” at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 and “Long Road to Hard Truth: The 100-Year Mission to Create the National Museum of African American History and Culture” at 2:30 p.m., Feb. 12.
"Just as other tales of pilots returning from World War I inspired us all, so did Bessie Coleman’s pioneering journey from the cotton fields of Texas to the skies above Paris," IUN said in a news release. "The first African American female pilot, Coleman became an inspiration to generations of pilots who followed her. Her tale is performed in an interactive one-woman show by her great-niece, Gigi Coleman."
In the "Long Road to Hard Truth," Indiana native and Harvard University graduate Judge Robert Wilkins will discuss the 100-year process it took to establish the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C.