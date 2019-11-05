Empress of Soul Gladys Knight will grace the Four Winds New Buffalo casino with her vocal stylings next May.
Knight will perform at 9 p.m. Eastern on May 9 at the Silver Creek Event Center at the casino at 11111 Wilson Road.
"Gladys Knight is a seven-time Grammy winner who has enjoyed number one hit songs in Pop, R&B, and Adult Contemporary while she has triumphed in film, television, and live performance," the casino said in a press release. "She has recorded more than 38 albums over the years, including four solo albums during the past decade. In 1995, Knight earned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the next year, Gladys Knight & The Pips were inducted into the Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Fame."
Knight also has a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame and won an NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Gospel Album" for her latest record, “Where My Heart Belongs.”
With the Pips, she scored hits like "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," "If I Were Your Woman," "Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye)," "Midnight Train to Georgia," and "Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me." As a solo artist, the Motown artist also topped the R&B album charts with her LP "Good Woman."
The multitalented singer also has appeared in a number of movies and television shows, even earning a Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year-Actress for her lead role in "Pipe Dreams."
Tickets range from $59 to $99.
Tickets go on sale at 9 p.m. Friday and can be purchased online at ourwindscasino.com.