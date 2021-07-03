Engage with art at Chicago's WNDR Museum

Works by Alex Israel and Keith Haring are also spotlighted.

Through the various installations and art works, Kramer said they hope people will "tap into the creator (of the works) and the wonder (of it all)."

There's also a focus on the work of local artists in the museum.

WNDR Museum is open seven days a week and also includes a gift shop with items from food and apparel to assorted gifts by local and regional artisans.

"We have a lot of special events and programs for the summer," Kramer said.

The WNDR Museum, Kramer explained, started as a pop up museum in 2017.

While the museum, like other institutions, was shut down during the pandemic, Kramer said various new installations were put in. "More than half (of the exhibits) will be new to people," she said. Exhibits often rotate on the museum premises.

Safety is of utmost concern to museum personnel. "What people first and foremost like is the safety protocol," Kramer said. She added people have said "feel safe" while attending the museum. Among safety precautions are health checks of employees, the use of masks in the venue, social distancing and sanitizing.

FYI: The WNDR Museum is located at 1130 W. Monroe St., Chicago. Visit wndrmuseum.com for hours, prices and special events.

