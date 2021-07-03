Engage with art at Chicago's WNDR Museum

For those who like immersive and interactive experiences, the WNDR Museum is an ideal place to explore.
The WNDR Museum in Chicago offers a variety of exhibits and installations that blend digital displays, modern tech concepts and art in a unique way.
"We want people to be a part of the art," said Jen Kramer, director of operations and community engagement for WNDR Museum.
Kramer said there are many opportunities during a visit to the venue to engage with the various installations.
For instance, The Wisdom Wall encourages "community" as people write down ideas and "what they know for sure." The LANDS installation by Sonde allows visitors to interact with sound and light to create interesting visuals.
Those fond of infinity rooms will see the Infinity Mirror Room designed by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the museum.
"Her infinity room (here) is one of three in the U.S.," Kramer said. "The infinity room is an opportunity to experience something that never ends."
Other exhibits in the 10,000-square-foot museum are The Flux Room, where people can delve into a combination of sight, sound and scent; Colorwave; Light Floor; We Are All Artists; Colorbox; Lost in Da Stardust; The Projection Dome, and more.
Works by Alex Israel and Keith Haring are also spotlighted.
Through the various installations and art works, Kramer said they hope people will "tap into the creator (of the works) and the wonder (of it all)."
There's also a focus on the work of local artists in the museum.
WNDR Museum is open seven days a week and also includes a gift shop with items from food and apparel to assorted gifts by local and regional artisans.
"We have a lot of special events and programs for the summer," Kramer said.
The WNDR Museum, Kramer explained, started as a pop up museum in 2017.
While the museum, like other institutions, was shut down during the pandemic, Kramer said various new installations were put in. "More than half (of the exhibits) will be new to people," she said. Exhibits often rotate on the museum premises.
Safety is of utmost concern to museum personnel. "What people first and foremost like is the safety protocol," Kramer said. She added people have said "feel safe" while attending the museum. Among safety precautions are health checks of employees, the use of masks in the venue, social distancing and sanitizing.
FYI: The WNDR Museum is located at 1130 W. Monroe St., Chicago. Visit wndrmuseum.com for hours, prices and special events.