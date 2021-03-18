Engaging attractions: Exhibits, art displays star on the cultural scene

Art, culture and entertainment fans are beginning to venture out to enjoy exhibits, interactive museum attractions, engaging art work and more.

As arts venues, museums and galleries start to open up, those looking for ways to be entertained will find a number of options.

Everything from the interactive Marvel exhibition at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry to a fascinating World War II poster display at South Shore Arts in Munster are among the attractions to plan on attending.

The following list is just a sample of what's out there to explore and enjoy.

• The Friends Experience: The One in Chicago

The Shops at North Bridge, 540 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago.

"The Friends Experience: The One in Chicago" reopened this week and is in an open-ended run. The experience is presented by Superfly X along with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Warner Brothers Television Group.