Engaging attractions: Exhibits, art displays star on the cultural scene

Art, culture and entertainment fans are beginning to venture out to enjoy exhibits, interactive museum attractions, engaging art work and more.
As arts venues, museums and galleries start to open up, those looking for ways to be entertained will find a number of options.
Everything from the interactive Marvel exhibition at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry to a fascinating World War II poster display at South Shore Arts in Munster are among the attractions to plan on attending.
The following list is just a sample of what's out there to explore and enjoy.
• The Friends Experience: The One in Chicago
The Shops at North Bridge, 540 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago.
"The Friends Experience: The One in Chicago" reopened this week and is in an open-ended run. The experience is presented by Superfly X along with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Warner Brothers Television Group.
Fans of the popular TV show "Friends," which is now in reruns, will enjoy walking through the attraction, which features set recreations of rooms from the television show. Guests may sit on the sofa in front of the iconic Friends' fountain, hang out in Monica and Rachel's Kitchen, relax in the recliners in Joey and Chandler's apartment or have a seat in Central Perk. Visitors will want to take a variety of selfies throughout the exhibit and will also want to visit the retail shop on the premises.
Tickets may be reserved for timed entry. Cost is $35 plus tax and fees. Safety precautions are put in place at the experience and masks must be worn. To learn more about the attraction, visit FriendstheExperience.com/Chicago.
• Work, Fight, Give!: Fighting from the Homefront
South Shore Arts at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts
1040 Ridge Road, Munster
The exhibit "Work, Fight, Give!: Fighting from the Homefront" continues through April 12 at South Shore Arts gallery at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. Admission is free.
The more than 60 World War II posters feature various war propaganda themes and relief efforts. Another exhibit housed in the gallery is "COVID-19: Labor Camp Reports" as well as an exhibit from Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts featuring mobile units from the school's Arts in Action Community Lab.
"Work, Fight, Give!" is presented by Exhibits USA, which is a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance and The Detroit Historical Society in Detroit, Michigan.
Guests are required to wear masks. Visit southshoreartsonline.org for more information.
• Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition
Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago
108 W. Germania Place, Chicago
The "Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition" continues through Sept. 6. The Chicago showing of the art display, which is a walk-through experience, marks the U.S. premiere of the exhibit.
The exhibit features digital displays of Dutch Post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh's works. The works surround visitors on all sides and are projected on the walls, ceiling and floor of the venue. It blends various art - physical art, music, light and digital technology.
In addition to the exhibit, there is a cafe and gift shop on the venue's premises.
Tickets start at $39.99 for adults; $24.99 for children 16 and younger with timed, untimed and flexible ticket options available. Call 844-307-4644 or visit vangoghchicago.com.
• Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes
The Museum of Science and Industry
5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
"Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes," currently starring in two galleries at The Museum of Science and Industry, continues through Oct. 24. While walking through the exhibit, fans will find a variety of information, original art work, costumes, interactive displays, various props and other items. The exhibit, featuring more than 300 items, traces and celebrates eight decades of Marvel characters, stories and art.
Visitors will have the opportunity to see everything from the history and backgrounds of the creators as well as information on the process of comic editing; showcases of movie costumes; toys; and more.
Cost for the exhibit only, which doesn't include museum admission, is $18 for adults and $14 for children 3 to 11 years old. Visit msichicago.org for more information.
Gallery: Bride Blu Bridal Show 2020