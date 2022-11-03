Enhancements to gaming experience continue at Hard Rock

When Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana opened its doors to the public in May 2021, the finished product was spectacular.

The sight lines, the way the gaming floor “flows”, gives every indication to guests that they are walking into a property on the Las Vegas Strip.

The ambience remains a year and a half later, albeit enhanced by continual improvements that will make it a perpetual “work in progress” in keeping with sound business philosophy that dictates standing still is equivalent to moving backwards.

The most recent improvement was the expansion of the gaming floor into a 1,240 square foot space that had originally been earmarked for a buffet, a casino staple that fell out of favor because of necessity in the wake of the pandemic.

The new development embraces the property’s “open concept” by allowing for more space between the games and improved sightlines to view Hard Rock’s vast memorabilia collection and other points of interest.

In May of 2021, there were still many finishing touches to be made.

For example, when the location first opened and for several months thereafter, Hard Rock Live was still being prepared to open once the COVID-19 restrictions eased. The space temporarily housed 345 vintage slot games.

The sports book area had been reserved for development, but it wasn’t until earlier this year that it was branded and ready to open.

The new gaming space holds 65 new slots representing the latest offerings from leading gaming manufacturers, including Lock it Link and Lucky Drums. It brings the property’s slot inventory to over 1,700 games in addition to 80 table games.

The property’s original gaming floor design was the work of Juan Martinez, vice president of Seminole Hard Rock Support Services based in Davie, Florida. Martinez has had a hand in applying his expertise to opening numerous Hard Rock Casino properties around the country.

Working with over 150,000 square feet of space was a monumental task, but one that was performed with a sound knowledge of what gamers want.

As a matter of fact, Michael Gaudreau, Hard Rock’s vice-president of casino operations, dropped a hint of more enhancements to come when he said: “Be sure to stay tuned as we continue to enhance this space in the future.”

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: “Blue Delta Jeans Drawings” continue this week and next at the East Chicago property. Five winners will be selected every hour from 6 to 10 p.m. to win a custom-tailored pair of Made in America Blue Delta Jeans valued up to $500. Drawing dates for Choice, Advantage, and Preferred mychoice players club members are today (Thurs. Nov. 3), and Nov. 10. Drawing dates for Elite and Owners Club mychoice members are Friday (Nov. 4) and Nov. 11. Guests receive free entries based upon tier level for every 25 tier points earned playing slots and table games. Participants should check in their entries at a promotional kiosk starting at 4 p.m. on drawing days.

BLUE CHIP: Enjoy complimentary entertainment at Rocks Lounge adjacent to the casino floor this weekend starting with Libido Funk Circus on Friday and Love & Rock on Saturday. Both shows begin at 9 p.m. On Sunday dance to the sounds of Honkytonk Attitude at 3 p.m.

FOUR WINDS: The opportunity to accumulate entries for “Black Friday Frenzy” is open and will continue through Friday, Nov. 25, the day of the promotion. It will take place at all Four Winds Casino locations from 5 to 10 p.m. (Eastern). Retail gift cards, instant credit/free slot play, and cash will be awarded in hourly drawings. W Club members receive one complimentary entry by visiting a promotional kiosk. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker.

Jay Leno will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, March 17, 2023. Ticket prices for the 9 p.m. (ET) Performance tickets range from $79 to $115 and are now available online. Hotel rooms are available the evening of the show and can be purchased with the event tickets.

HARD ROCK: The entertainment at Hard Rock Café this weekend brings out Breakfast Club on Friday for a 9 p.m. performance. The group is the longest-running and best-recognized '80s tribute band in the country. Boy Band Review takes over the stage on Saturday. They’ll be rocking at Council Oak Bar as well, with Keith Jackson on Friday and Laura Rain & the Caesars on Saturday. The curtain for both shows rises at 8 p.m.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will host its 2022 annual veterans tribute dinner at Hard Rock on Saturday, Nov. 12, starting at 6 p.m. in observation of Veteran’s Day. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $30 per person (dinner included, cash bar) and available for purchase at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tribute-to-our-veterans-who-served-in-the-middle-east-tickets-403647088307. Proceeds benefit the DAV Glenn F. Renicker, Chapter #17, Department of Indiana, Hammond. The Dave Matthews tribute band, Trippin Billies, will be performing. This year’s dinner honors veterans who served in the Middle East.

HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: All mychoice players club members are invited to participate in the “Mystery Tier Multiplier” promotion today (Thurs. Nov. 3) and again on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17. Simply swipe your players card at the promotional kiosks from 7:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. to receive a two-times to 10-times tier multiplier for your slot and table game play.