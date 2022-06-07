Enjoy a meal and music at Rhythm on Ridge

If you're looking for an evening which combines a meal with musical entertainment, consider Rhythm on Ridge.

Rhythm on Ridge will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. June 9 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster. Cocktails, food and music will be in the spotlight at the event which is held on the terrace and in the ballroom of the center.

Chef Joe Trama and his events and catering team created a special menu for the event. Kerry Mott and other musicians will entertain at 6:30 p.m. Guests may sit indoors or out on the terrace. Distanced cafe table seating will be featured indoors.

Menu items, priced at $15, will include a tender Grilled Beef Sandwich with horseradish cream and served with potato wedges; a Trio Platter of Mini Brioche Burgers; Fried Jalapeno "bottle caps" with Pepper Jack Cheese; Seared Tuna Salad with Fresh Berries and drizzled with homemade Raspberry Vinaigrette; Portabello and Grilled Vegetable Sandwich on Ciabatta with Pesto ($12) and Grilled Reuben on Hearty Rye Bread with Potato Wedges.

For dessert, there are cake slices including Carrot Cake, Angel Food Cake, Red Velvet and other flavors. Cake slices are $5.

A full cash bar is also available with beer, cocktails and wine on the menu.

Contact event hostess Christine Cabonare in Trama Catering Events for questions at 219-836-1930, ext. 2.

