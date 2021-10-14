 Skip to main content
Enjoy Oktoberfest in Gary

Gary's Oktoberfest will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Nelson Algren Soundstage, 616 South Lake St., Gary. The event is co-sponsored by The Morning Bishop Theatre, A.N.D. and 21st Century Foreign Language Department.

The fest celebrates German culture and will feature libations from the bars Thumbs Up and The 18th Street Brewery. Live music will also be featured.

There are two types of tickets available for purchase. They include Eins, which is $20 and features two beers, entry to Algren Sound Stage and a Deutsche Swag Bag; or Zwei, which is $30 and features two beers, beer tasting, entry to Algren Sound Stage and a Deutsche Swag Bag. Tickets can be purchased via eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oktoberfest-on-lake-street-tickets.

