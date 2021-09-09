Enjoy the local bands doing their thing at the Popcorn Fest

Every great event needs great music, and no matter your musical taste, you're sure to enjoy the entertainment waiting for you at the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival on Sept. 11.

There's more than just delicious corn popping at this year's festival. Check out the line-up of bands playing at the Main Stage (Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza) and at the Michigan Avenue Stage (Michigan Avenue and Lincolnway).

The Muddsharks perform from 1:30-2:30 p.m., on the Main Stage. Rock to the tunes of a local band that performs songs from the 1960s to today. Its playlist includes classic rock, rhythm and blues, funk, contemporary rock, reggae and country in a high-energy performance.

Small Town - A John Mellencamp Experience is on from 3-4:30 p.m. Northwest Indiana’s premier John Mellencamp tribute band delivers an authentic Mellencamp experience, playing memorable tunes that take you back.