Enjoy the local bands doing their thing at the Popcorn Fest

Every great event needs great music, and no matter your musical taste, you're sure to enjoy the entertainment waiting for you at the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival on Sept. 11.
There's more than just delicious corn popping at this year's festival. Check out the line-up of bands playing at the Main Stage (Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza) and at the Michigan Avenue Stage (Michigan Avenue and Lincolnway).
The Muddsharks perform from 1:30-2:30 p.m., on the Main Stage. Rock to the tunes of a local band that performs songs from the 1960s to today. Its playlist includes classic rock, rhythm and blues, funk, contemporary rock, reggae and country in a high-energy performance.
Small Town - A John Mellencamp Experience is on from 3-4:30 p.m. Northwest Indiana’s premier John Mellencamp tribute band delivers an authentic Mellencamp experience, playing memorable tunes that take you back.
The Uprooted Band Featuring Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root takes the Main Stage from 5-6:30 p.m. Born 29 years ago, Rusted Root was the multi-platinum band out of Pittsburgh that evolved from Glabicki’s distinct sound. Rusted Root built its career on dramatic performances and polyrhythmic, multicultural rock-and-soul. Now, Glabicki takes Rusted Root's new songs and repurposes its old numbers and performs reenvisioned versions in more intimate settings with Rusted Root’s long time guitar player and background vocalist, Dirk Miller.
On the Michigan Avenue Stage, check out The Instinct Chicago from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The Instinct Chicago is a product of the Blues Kids Foundation of Chicago. All of the band members met at the Blues Kids camp at Chicago's Columbia College. Between homework and classes, these kids jammed and eventually created a band and started doing gigs.
The Blues Project will perform from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The Blues Project, an educational program based in Valparaiso, provides a forum for up-and-coming student musicians looking to showcase their talents. The Blues Project teaches students about the history, significance and musical artistry of the blues and gives them performance opportunities.
Mindfully Blind closes the day on the Michigan Avenue Stage. Listen and dance to "suburban groove rock" of this local band from 3:45-5 p.m.