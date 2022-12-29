Enjoying the game: Puttery puts the focus on miniature golf

Entertainment fans will delight in what’s on the agenda at Puttery in Chicago.

The entertainment complex in the Windy City’s Fulton Market District puts the focus on indoor miniature golf, food and beverages in a fun atmosphere.

“We’ve taken an old concept and turned it into something new,” said Clayton Stanley, director of operations for Puttery.

Puttery, which officially opened in November, features two themed courses. Guests may play The Lodge or The Library courses.

Stanley said the 23,000 square-foot Puttery puts a “new spin” on the ideas of putting as it applies to miniature golf. The courses have high tech features and other fun details which help people get involved in the game.

“We see an array of people,” Stanley said, adding that guests who visit don’t necessarily have to be versed in the game of golf. Puttery offers an evening of whimsy for those who just want to have a casual night out with friends.

He added miniature golf is also not to be thought of as just for kids.

“It’s adult friendly,” he added.

In addition to the golfing experience, guests may also enjoy a culinary menu curated by a chef and craft cocktails and other beverages as well.

“We don’t want people to think this is just your average bar food menu,” Stanley added. The curated menu offers items such as charcuterie, beef sliders, crudite and hummus, chopped salad, dessert shooters and more. “There’s a wide array of food.”

Visitors may enjoy food and cocktails throughout the golfing experience. There are a number of bar areas to sit and relax at prior to or after one’s tee time.

In addition to Chicago, among other places Puttery is located are Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Washington D.C. and other locales.

Stanley said, with Puttery, they wanted to offer an “elevated” experience. “It’s more of an adult playground,” he said.

To learn more about Puttery, visit puttery.com. The Chicago location is at 932 W. Randolph St.