Entertainment and restaurant offerings continue to grow in Region

When Region residents look for ways to be entertained in the area, they'll definitely find no shortage of options. Entertainment venues as well as restaurants are located in great abundance around the area, and that's expected to grow over the next 20 years.
Live entertainment
Scot MacDonald, executive director of Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso, said he sees a definite trend in growth at the opera house as well as at other local venues.
"Growth trends are up year after year over the past three years, and every time I think we're going to plateau, the audience grows by leaps and bounds," MacDonald said. "It's exciting to see, and it is part of what keeps us going. I absolutely think we're on the right track for growth."
MacDonald said their goal at the opera house is to continue to bring "the audience the highest-quality entertainment possible at a reasonable price point. There are so many options when it comes to entertainment, and we absolutely want to be front and center in people's minds."
He said they intend to continue offering eclectic main stage productions, concerts and youth programming in the future.
Erika Dahl, director of communications for South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, said if one looks back over the past 20 years and forward to the next 20 years, she feels the Region is traveling in the right direction when it comes to what's available and what will be available on the entertainment scene.
She said growth has been positive and continues to be so. Newer venues, such as the Hobart Art Theatre, have emerged. She added the building of the Hard Rock Casino, which recently had a groundbreaking ceremony in Gary, also will bring to the Region more avenues of entertainment — gaming, shows and restaurants.
"Visitor spending in the area has grown and continues to grow in the area of entertainment and activities," Dahl said.
Offering diverse entertainment choices to audiences is at the forefront of what personnel at Theatre at the Center in Munster wants to continue to do, General Manager Richard Friedman said.
The theater is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary season.
"The thing we want to continue to do with programming is to get people to realize that whoever you are and whatever genre you like, this is the place to come to," Friedman said.
The current season has a mix of shows from "Almost Heaven: John Denver's America" to "Talley's Folly," "Hello Dolly" and "Elf" to assorted concerts and other productions.
"Subscriptions are growing substantially," Friedman said, adding there's much enthusiasm for what they're offering at the theater.
Friedman mentioned the great variety of venues, community theaters and other performance spaces are all adding to the vibrant entertainment scene in the Region and that will continue.
"We're all trying to make things as lively and interesting as possible," he said.
Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra continues to liven up the music scene with its many offerings, which this year includes a "West Side Story"-themed concert and "Carmina Burana and Firebird." The orchestra now performs at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church in Merrillville.
This year and going forward, music fans once will again be entertained by diverse acts coming to The Pavilion at Wolf Lake. Plans are being made to secure a performance by rapper Snoop Dogg this summer at the Hammond performance venue.
"The beauty of live entertainment is that it is happening right in that moment with that audience and that moment will never happen again," Memorial Opera House's MacDonald said.
Feedback from audiences in the Region generally has been positive, according to the experts.
"I am so grateful for the overwhelmingly positive support we've received from the community with our recent productions. It wasn't that long ago we were really struggling to find our identity and rally support behind us," MacDonald said. "We've really turned it around, and now people are seeking us out to mount a concert or pitch an idea for a production. I'm really fortunate to have such a strong team and great colleagues to bounce ideas around and come up with what's best for the staff, the audience and ultimately the theater."
The restaurant scene
Looking at the Region restaurant scene, consumers will find there's currently much to choose from in the area. And experts say that will continue.
Food fans can enjoy everything from a strong culture of brew pubs to ethnic fare, steakhouses, burger joints, pizza eateries and more across the Region.
"As we’ve seen in the past, there are a lot of different trends good and bad. And that means things are always changing, and you have to be innovative with your style of restaurant, you have to find your niche and go with it," said Jim Galligan, chef and president of the ACF Chefs of Northwest Indiana.
"The competition out there is incredible. The restaurant growth in the Region has been great over the years. There are so many new choices, and I expect that will continue to grow in the future," Galligan said.
SSCVA's Dahl said as certain areas, such as where U.S. 30 and Interstate 65 meet, continue to develop, there's potential for even more restaurants to spring up.
"Everyone is always coming up with new ideas and how to capture a new audience for their concept. I think with the variety of restaurants we have it is hard not to find something you like, from white table cloth to bistro style, brew pubs to wineries and everywhere in-between," Galligan said. "That makes it a lot of fun to choose your destination."
In the future, Galligan said, there always will be room for someone to bring their "idea or their passion" to the forefront.
Galligan said he makes it a point to support local restaurants.
Trends among Region restaurants in the past few years have been brew pubs and barbecue joints. Experts say that trend is bound to continue in the future since people can't seem to get enough of those types of eateries.
Examples of barbecue restaurants' popularity include the growth of Bombers in Munster, which moved to a bigger location; Doc's Smokehouse, which now has a few locations in the Midwest; and Big Daddy's BBQ, which has locations in Gary and Hammond.
Breakfast eateries continue to populate the area. One of the newest is Avgo from the Klideris family, who operate Theo's and other restaurants around the Region.
Galligan said it's always interesting for him to check out a new restaurant or one he's heard about for a while but has just never been to.
When it comes to a successful restaurant, Galligan said there are a few things that should stand out.
(They should have) "good food, good service and a good ambiance. People will always travel for a great experience," he said.