Entertainment and restaurant offerings continue to grow in Region

When Region residents look for ways to be entertained in the area, they'll definitely find no shortage of options. Entertainment venues as well as restaurants are located in great abundance around the area, and that's expected to grow over the next 20 years.

Live entertainment

Scot MacDonald, executive director of Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso, said he sees a definite trend in growth at the opera house as well as at other local venues.

"Growth trends are up year after year over the past three years, and every time I think we're going to plateau, the audience grows by leaps and bounds," MacDonald said. "It's exciting to see, and it is part of what keeps us going. I absolutely think we're on the right track for growth."

MacDonald said their goal at the opera house is to continue to bring "the audience the highest-quality entertainment possible at a reasonable price point. There are so many options when it comes to entertainment, and we absolutely want to be front and center in people's minds."

He said they intend to continue offering eclectic main stage productions, concerts and youth programming in the future.