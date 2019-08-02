Ćevapi, sarma, barbecue lamb and other Serbian delights await at St. Sava's SerbFest in Merrillville this weekend.
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church at 9191 Mississippi St. will host the annual three-day festival celebrating Serbian culture and cuisine. The free festival will take place from noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.
The food menu includes pljeskavica, raznici, sarma, lamb, pig, chicken, palachinke, strudels and of course the popular sausage cevaps. Dinners range from $11 to $18 and include sides like green onion, and pig and lamb also will be sold by the pound.
There will be traditional tamburitza music and other live bands. Musical acts include Milos Segrt and Stanimir Stosic, Lijepa Jelka with Orkestar Bojana Jasnica, Sasa Minic & Jasmina Ilic, Dunav, Prazna Flasha, Rock Yunion Band, Sumadija and Veseljak.
A golf outing will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the River Pointe Country Club, which was the former Gary Works Supervisor’s Club. It will feature 18 holes of golf and a buffet with spit-roasted lamb, cevaps and more.
People can tour the church, and St. Sava's Historical Society will display "Serbian Thrones" as its free 2019 SerbFest Exhibition.
"Visit the display of monarchs and Serbia’s journey through the centuries," the church said on its website.
A cash raffle with a grand prize of $15,000 will be drawn Sunday.
For more information, visit serbfest.org.