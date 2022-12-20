Everclear to play free New Year's Eve concert at Hard Rock Casino

Everclear, a popular 1990s alternative rock act, will ring in the New Year with a free show at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

The band known for hits like "Santa Monica" and "Father of Mine" will perform at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Hard Rock Cafe stage at the casino. Expect to hear deep cuts.

“By mixing it up and digging into the catalog, it still makes it fun and relevant for us, and I think for the fans as well,” singer and guitarist Art Alexakis said. “It’s still important to play the hits, but by playing those other songs as well, it makes it all seem more vibrant and real. Even though I recorded some of those songs 20 years ago, I haven’t played them in a long time, so it’s like reinventing the wheel. I’m having more fun now than I have in years. I think all of us are.”

The band was founded in Portland, Oregon in 1991. The Grammy Award-nominated act released 11 albums, many videos and thousands of shows. The current lineup features Alexakis, guitarist Davey French, bassist Freddy Herrera and drummer Brian Nolan, who also performs with American Hi-Fi.

The 1990s tribute act Nerdvana will open.

New Year's Eve revelers also can enjoy blues acts on the Council Oak stage.

"Sons of the late great Lonnie Brooks, Wayne Baker Brooks and Ronnie Baker Brooks are legends in their own right," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "To start things off, Wayne Baker Brooks will take the stage. Wayne is considered one of today’s top guitarists, whose signature style combines powerful vocals with liquid fire guitar playing that honors his rich blues heritage while effortlessly expanding the boundaries of the genre. Born and raised in Chicago amongst the most prolific blues legends and blues masters in the world, Wayne Baker Brooks’ blues roots may run deeper and wider than the Great Lakes themselves."

Then his brother will take the Council Oak stage.

"Ronnie is a Chicago Blues and Soul staple. Brooks has been declared 'blues royalty,' as his style honors the true torch bearers of this unique sound which includes Willie Dixon, Buddy Guy, B.B. King, Luther Allison, as well as his father," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

All the New Year's Eve shows at the casino are 21+ and free to the public.

For more information, visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.