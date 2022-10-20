Everi seeks to claim a greater share of the slot market

Gaming industry movers and shakers who were in attendance for last week’s Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas saw the new product lines and technological developments that the world’s leading gaming developers, researchers, and manufacturers put on display.

Among the companies showing off their wares was Everi Holdings Inc, a company of long-standing in the field but one that is making tremendous strides towards capturing a greater share of a very competitive market.

“Our newest product introductions at G2E demonstrates the success we are achieving through consistent reinvestment in our product development efforts to deliver highly differentiated gaming experiences that help our casino partners grow revenue by engaging players at increasingly higher levels,” said Dean Ehrlich, Everi’s executive vice president and games business leader.

Everi is the long-time industry leader in high denomination (twenty-five cent and dollar) mechanical reel slot products. As such, it debuted more than six new games on the latest addition to its three-reel mechanical portfolio, Player Classic Signature™.

Mechanical reels have attraction for some player demographics, even though video reels seem to dominate the casino landscape. With Player Classic Signature™ Everi has introduced, along with Crowns Diamond Respin Series and Pay Upgrade Series the entertainment elements that “stepper” players have indicated they appreciate.

Set for an early 2023 launch is Everi’s new Dynasty Vue game cabinet, featuring a custom 36-inch display and an integrated 27-inch top box. Four families of games will debut in the cabinet, including Combo Cash Series, Money Slam Series, Wild Wheel Series, and the High Rollin’ Gems Series, Everi’s first multi-game product.

More than 10 new themes were unveiled on Everi’s Empire Flex™ cabinet, including the Press Your Luck™ series and Fu Blossom™ series.

The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle & Friends™ bring back fond childhood TV memories for many. If so, you’ll be delighted to learn Everi is presenting the beloved theme on its Skyline Revolve™ cabinet.

Also, two of the company’s strongest performing third party brands, Little Shop of Horrors™ and Willie Nelson, will be presented on the revolutionary Empire DCX™ cabinet under the titles Little Shop of Horrors Director’s Cut and Willie Nelson Live™.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: The exclusive “Blue Delta Jeans Drawings” begin this week at the East Chicago property. Five winners will be selected every hour from 6 to 10 p.m. to each win a custom-tailored pair of Made in America Blue Delta Jeans valued up to $500. Drawing dates for Choice, Advantage, and Preferred mychoice players club members are today (Thurs. Oct. 20), Oct. 27, Nov. 3, and Nov. 10. Drawing dates for Elite and Owners Club mychoice members are Friday (Oct. 21), Oct. 28, Nov. 4, and Nov. 11. Guests receive free entries based upon tier level for every 25 tier points earned playing slots and table games. Participants should check in n their entries at a promotional kiosk starting at 4 p.m. on drawing days.

Saturday (Oct. 22) is the final day for the “Gas Card Giveaway”. Five winners at the 7 and 8 p.m. drawings will each win a $1,000 gas station gift card. Two winners at the 9 p.m. drawing will each win a $2,500 gas station gift card. My choice players club members can earn entries playing slots and table games. Activate the entries at a promotional kiosk on Saturday to check in your drawing entries. The entry drum opens at 5 p.m.

BLUE CHIP: Be sure to activate your entries for the “Boyd Blitz Drawing” promotion today (Thurs. Oct. 20) for a chance to win a Las Vegas pro football package. One winner will be selected to win two tickets to a Las Vegas pro football game, a three-night stay at The Orleans Hotel & Casino, and $1,000 in travel gift cards.

The complimentary entertainment this weekend at Rocks Lounge is headlined by That’s What She Said on Friday (9 p.m.), Uptown Dance Band on Saturday (9 p.m.), and Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones on Sunday (3 p.m.).

FOUR WINDS: The “$100,000 Big Dice Roll” in South Bend and “$100,000 KaChingKo” in Dowagiac are both set for Friday (Oct. 21). All times are EDT.

Drawings at the South Bend location start at 4 p.m. when four guests will be selected to each win $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play. Hourly from 5 to 9 p.m. three guests will be picked to each win $500 in instant credit/free slot play and play the Big Dice Roll for a chance to win $100,000. A guest will win $5,000 cash at the 10 p.m. last chance drawing.

Drawings at the Dowagiac property start at 5 p.m. when two guests will each win $500 in instant credit/free slot play. Hourly from 6 to 10 p.m. two guests will be chosen to play KaChingKo for a chance to win $100,000. One winner will pick up $1,000 in cash at the 11 p.m. last chance drawing.

W Club members receive one complimentary daily through Friday by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds location. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games, and live poker.

HARD ROCK: The entertainment line-up this weekend in Hard Rock Café Stage brings out Ronnie Baker Brooks on Friday and Infinity on Saturday. Both shows start at 9 p.m. Council Oak Bar Stage will spotlight Mike Wheeler Band on Friday and Smiley Tillmon Band featuring Kate Moss on Saturday. Both of these shows open at 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live brings legendary entertainer Paul Anka to town next week on Friday (Oct. 28) at 7 p.m. with his “Greatest Hits: His Way” show. Tickets may be purchased through ticketmaster.com.

The “Deal or No Deal” promotion is being held every Friday in October. Activate entries at a promotional kiosk from 5 to 9:55 p.m. to receive one ticket to drop in the drawing drum in the promotional area next to the Unity Players Club. Mini drawings will be held every 30 minutes from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Two guests will be selected at each drawing to win a guaranteed $1,500 in free play, two tickets to the live show, and one drawing entry into the Grand Finale Drawing. The Finale Drawing will be held at 10 p.m. at which one guest will win a guaranteed $7,500 cash, two tickets to the live show, and one entry into the Grand Finale. Winners at all the drawings can “make a deal” for a chance to win more. The Grand Finale Drawing is for Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. Two guests will each win a guaranteed $2,500 in cash (and a chance to make a deal and win more). Each guest will also be a contestant on the live Deal or No Deal Show in Hard Rock Live on Saturday, Oct. 29, or Sunday, Oct. 30.

HARRAHS JOLIET: The “Build Up the Bucks” promotion continues every Friday in October. Hourly drawings are held in the Caesars Rewards area from 4 to 8 p.m. Four winners at each of the drawings will be awarded $250 in free casino play.