Everly Brothers tribute act to play Lakeshore Community Concert

Everly Brothers tribute act to play Lakeshore Community Concert

The Everly Set will perform nostalgic hits in Munster.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Everly Set will cover Everly Brothers hits from the 1950s in an upcoming show in Munster.

Live On Stage, Inc. and Lakeshore Community Concerts are bringing in the cover band, which plays the music of Phil and Don Everly. They will perform hits from the golden days of rock-n-roll at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Munster High School Auditorium.

Rockapella Founder Sean Altman and Songwriters Hall of Fame Holly Prize Recipient Jack Skuller, two singer-songwriters from New York City, paired tother to channel the nostalgic sounds of the 1950s. They play editions of Everly Brothers favorites like "Wake Up Little Suzie," "Bye Bye Love" and "When Will I Be Loved."

Lloyd Kirby with the ICC Performing Arts Center said The Everly Set gets the "best crowd response ever."

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Hailing from Knoxville, Tennessee, The Everly Brothers gained a significant amount of radio airplay and commercial success with their harmonized singing and steel-string acoustic guitar playing, which had a major influence on subsequent acts like the Beatles and the Bee Gees. They ended up being inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Rolling Stone Magazine named them the greatest duo of all time.

It's part of the 2022-2023 concert season by Live On Stage and Lakeshore Community Concerts, which has been staging public concerts since 1947 “to offer to every man, woman and child the opportunity to experience the magic of live performance at an affordable cost.”

Tickets are $30 at the door.

For more information, visit lakeshoreconcerts.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

