Exhibit in Beverly Shores features oil and watercolor paintings

BEVERLY SHORES — A museum and art gallery in Beverly Shores will showcase oil and watercolor paintings by local artist Julie Kasniunas next month.

"Nowhere But Here" will hang in August at The Depot Museum and Art Gallery in the Beverly Shores Train Station at 525 S. Broadway, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Kasniunas sometimes paints en plein air. She often documents natural landscapes, such as oak savanna, the Indiana Dunes, beaches, woods, gardens, fields of flowers and sandhill cranes.

"Art allows me to capture awe-inspiring moments encountered: a glorious sunset, the beauty of a moonrise, the vibrant color of a ﬂower, the surprising glimpse of sandhill cranes in our wetlands," Kasniunas said in an artist's statement. "I wander, experience and paint the wonders of our woods, wetlands and dunes…'Nowhere But Here,' in this special place we call home."

Kasniunas earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Purdue University. She had made art since childhood and painted for decades, exhibiting at the South Shore Artists Association, the Michigan City Art League and the Lithuanian Women's Art Association that traveled across the United States.