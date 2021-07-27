Exhibit in Beverly Shores features oil and watercolor paintings

BEVERLY SHORES — A museum and art gallery in Beverly Shores will showcase oil and watercolor paintings by local artist Julie Kasniunas next month.
"Nowhere But Here" will hang in August at The Depot Museum and Art Gallery in the Beverly Shores Train Station at 525 S. Broadway, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Kasniunas sometimes paints en plein air. She often documents natural landscapes, such as oak savanna, the Indiana Dunes, beaches, woods, gardens, fields of flowers and sandhill cranes.
"Art allows me to capture awe-inspiring moments encountered: a glorious sunset, the beauty of a moonrise, the vibrant color of a ﬂower, the surprising glimpse of sandhill cranes in our wetlands," Kasniunas said in an artist's statement. "I wander, experience and paint the wonders of our woods, wetlands and dunes…'Nowhere But Here,' in this special place we call home."
Kasniunas earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Purdue University. She had made art since childhood and painted for decades, exhibiting at the South Shore Artists Association, the Michigan City Art League and the Lithuanian Women's Art Association that traveled across the United States.
"Although mostly self-taught, Julie has studied at the Peninsula Art School in Door County, Wisconsin; The Arrowmont School of Art in Gatlinburg, Tennessee; The Boca Raton Museum of Art in Florida; and most recently at The Aegean School for the Arts in Samos, Greece. She has also taken numerous workshops throughout the country," she said in an artist statement. "She enjoys working in all media including watercolor, acrylics, color pencil, pastels, and oils."
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
The Depot Museum and Art Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays from May through October.
For more information, visit thedepotmag.org or 219-229-1483.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed
Open
Ramen District plans to bring the trendy Japanese noodle soup, traditionally served with ingredients like pork belly, boiled eggs, miso, seawe…
Coming soon
The new Chick-fil-A restaurants coming to Valparaiso and Schererville should be open within weeks.
Closed
The Room music venue in Highland has closed after a five-year run of entertaining the Region.
Open
Good News Vintage is selling antiques and vintage goods in downtown Michigan City.
On the move
Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande in downtown Lansing is moving to a new location on Torrence Avenue.
Open
A Classic Spa opened in downtown Valparaiso, celebrating a ribbon cutting with the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce the week before last.
Reopen
Starbucks at 9150 Calumet Ave. in Munster reopened after being closed for renovations for a few weeks. The Seattle-based cafe chain freshened …
Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and …
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Edible Arrangements, Vaccaro's Delicatessen, Basecamp Fitness and Hot Pans Comfort Food coming soon
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Edible Arrangements, Vaccaro's Delicatessen, Basecamp Fitness and Hot Pans Comfort Food coming soon