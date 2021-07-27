 Skip to main content
Exhibit in Beverly Shores features watercolor paintings
A painting by Julie Kasniunas depicts sand hill cranes.

 Provided

BEVERLY SHORES — A museum and art gallery in Beverly Shores will showcase watercolor paintings by local artist Julie Kasniunas next month.

"Nowhere But Here" will hang in August at The Depot Museum and Art Gallery in the Beverly Shores Train Station at 525 S. Broadway, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Kasniunas sometimes paints en plein air. She often documents natural landscapes, such as oak savanna, the Indiana Dunes, beaches, woods, gardens, fields of flowers and sandhill cranes.

"Art allows me to capture awe-inspiring moments encountered: a glorious sunset, the beauty of a moonrise, the vibrant color of a ﬂower, the surprising glimpse of sandhill cranes in our wetlands," Kasniunas said in an artist's statement. "I wander, experience and paint the wonders of our woods, wetlands and dunes…'Nowhere But Here,' in this special place we call home."

Kasniunas earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Purdue University. She had made art since childhood and painted for decades, exhibiting at the South Shore Artists Association, the Michigan City Art League and the Lithuanian Women's Art Association that traveled across the United States.

"Although mostly self-taught, Julie has studied at the Peninsula Art School in Door County, Wisconsin; The Arrowmont School of Art in Gatlinburg, Tennessee; The Boca Raton Museum of Art in Florida; and most recently at The Aegean School for the Arts in Samos, Greece. She has also taken numerous workshops throughout the country," she said in an artist statement. "She enjoys working in all media including watercolor, acrylics, color pencil, pastels, and oils."

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The Depot Museum and Art Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays from May through October.

For more information, visit thedepotmag.org or 219-229-1483.

