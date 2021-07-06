Exhibit on Beverly Shores erosion opening at Depot Museum

BEVERLY SHORES — A museum in Beverly Shores will feature an exhibit about the lakefront town's long history of erosion and disappearing beachfront.

"Erosion — One Town Copes with Recurring Challenges from Lake Michigan" opens at 5 p.m. Sunday at The Depot Museum and Art Gallery in the Beverly Shores Train Station at 525 S. Broadway.

"Disappearing beaches are not new to Beverly Shores; it’s a pattern that has recurred ever since the land for the town was purchased by Fred Bartlett in 1929," the museum said in a press release. "From 1951 on, The Depot Museum has records and photographs to the present day. From this exhibit we learn how a small town of 500 homes in the heart of the Indiana Dunes National Park has experienced and coped with its disappearing lakefront and the challenges presented by the Great Lakes, particularly Lake Michigan."

One can view photos, both black-and-white and in color, from the 1950s through the 2010s of erosion along the beach and efforts to combat it, such as dump trucks hauling in sand or dumping boulders to prevent sand on the beach from washing out to sea. Visitors also can view newspaper clippings, water level documents and other artifacts documenting the persistent problem.