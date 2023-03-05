Visitors to The Museum of Science and Industry have a new exhibit to explore that will take them back in time to a locale that was forever changed by tragedy.

"Pompeii:The Exhibition" opened Feb. 23 and runs to Sept. 4 at The Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) in Chicago.

The display, which is a traveling exhibit, features a variety of artifacts, immersive experiences and more from Pompeii, which was an ancient city near the Bay of Naples. In 79 AD, the city was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. World Heritage Exhibitions is the producing company behind "Pompeii: The Exhibition."

Voula Saridakis, a curator at The Museum of Science and Industry, said the exhibit is meant to showcase the life of those people living around Mount Vesuvius just prior to and at the time of the eruption and "the science and technology behind that."

Saridakis said the Pompeii exhibit is an exhibition that has been traveling for about 10 years. "Each museum makes it its own," she said, about the institutions that showcase the exhibit. The exhibition is layed out differently wherever it's showcased.

According to Chevy Humphrey, president and CEO of MSI, "The blend of scientific discovery and media-rich way of retelling history allows visitors to experience the awe of nature and human ingenuity."

She added "We're thrilled to bring this innovative exhibition to Chicago and provide our guests with the ability to travel through time and immerse themselves in Pompeii with breathtaking, real-life examples of archeology, geology, earth science, art history, culture and more."

For Saridakis, the artfacts in the exhibit are truly exciting to see. "I love the artifacts," Saridakis said.

She explained the items are all actual artifacts from Pompeii and were unearthed during past excavations of the site. Some of the first real excavations around the site happened during the 1700s.

Visitors to the museum will see a variety of items in the exhibit including jewelry, weapons, armor worn by gladiators, kitchen items, medical tools, gardening items and much more. The collection of artifacts comes from the Naples National Archaeological Museum.

Videos, murals, hands-on artistic and technological segments, audio and much more help to tell the story of the daily happenings in the ancient city.

"The exhibit showcases what life was like during that time period," Saridakis said.

Also on display is a video in the 4D theater which shows a timeline of Mount Vesuvius erupting; a holographic gladiator combat experience; and body casts of those whose lives were lost in the tragedy.

As a curator at MSI, Saridakis' work on various exhibits varies.

For Pompeii, Saridakis said, "I helped with the labeling, time line and images to give context to the story and how things lead up to the eruption."

The exhibit, Saridakis said, offers visitors a multifaceted experience.

"It's a chance to examine the past and to understand what life was like during that period and to see the artifacts up close. You can see what's changed and what has remained the same," Saridakis said.

FYI: "Pompeii: The Exhibition" runs through Sept. 4. Visitors must purchase a timed-entry ticket. For tickets and more information, visit msichicago.org/pompeii.

