Explore Chicago Museums: Variety of arts institutions are now open

Also at the museum, guests may explore the Evolving Planet exhibit, the Hall of Gems & Jades, Hall of Birds, Inside Ancient Egypt, with a collection of mummies and more.

And don't miss SUE, the Field's famous T.rex, who now has her own special room/exhibit gallery. SUE was formerly housed in the main lobby or entrance area of the museum.

The American Writers Museum

180 N. Michigan Ave., 2nd floor, Chicago

The American Writers Museum, which debuted in 2017, traces the history and works of American writers through the ages. The museum houses a variety of rotating and permanent exhibits.

While walking through the venue, guests will see displays such as The Negaunee Foundation Children's Literature Gallery, the Wintrust Chicago Gallery, The Writers Hall, A Nation of Writers, featuring a large scale Word Waterfall and the Tools of the Trade.

Those who are fans of typewriters will enjoy seeing a display of typewriters used by the likes of John Lennon, Helen Keller, Ernest Hemingway, Mae West and others. For a retro experience, there are even both manual and electric typewriters visitors may experiment with and type on.