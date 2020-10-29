 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Explore Chicago Museums: Variety of arts institutions are now open
urgent

Explore Chicago Museums: Variety of arts institutions are now open

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The pandemic put a halt to a variety of entertainment and activities beginning in March. In the last several months, a range of Chicago museums and cultural institutions began opening their doors.

All the venues and institutions have instilled health safety measures and social distancing guidelines so attendees can feel comfortable visiting their favorite museums, art galleries and other attractions. (Visit each institution's website for more details on these measures).

The following museums are just a few of the Chicago attractions that are currently open. Take a look at what they have to offer.

The Field Museum

1400 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

Visit fieldmuseum.org

The Field Museum, located on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive, features a number of fascinating exhibits, artifacts and attractions.

The museum's latest major exhibit is "Apsaalooke Women and Warriors," which runs through April 4, 2021. "Apsaalooke Women and Warriors" puts Native American women in the spotlight. The exhibit, curated by Nina Sanders, contains everything from war shields and photographs to paintings and fashion.

In the exhibit, viewers will learn about the Apsaalooke women's interest in horsemanship and the arts as well as get a look at their every day lifestyles.

Also at the museum, guests may explore the Evolving Planet exhibit, the Hall of Gems & Jades, Hall of Birds, Inside Ancient Egypt, with a collection of mummies and more.

And don't miss SUE, the Field's famous T.rex, who now has her own special room/exhibit gallery. SUE was formerly housed in the main lobby or entrance area of the museum.

The American Writers Museum

180 N. Michigan Ave., 2nd floor, Chicago

Visit americanwritersmuseum.org

The American Writers Museum, which debuted in 2017, traces the history and works of American writers through the ages. The museum houses a variety of rotating and permanent exhibits.

While walking through the venue, guests will see displays such as The Negaunee Foundation Children's Literature Gallery, the Wintrust Chicago Gallery, The Writers Hall, A Nation of Writers, featuring a large scale Word Waterfall and the Tools of the Trade.

Those who are fans of typewriters will enjoy seeing a display of typewriters used by the likes of John Lennon, Helen Keller, Ernest Hemingway, Mae West and others. For a retro experience, there are even both manual and electric typewriters visitors may experiment with and type on.

The major upcoming exhibit at the museum will be "Ray Bradbury: Inextinguishable," scheduled to open in April of 2021.

The Museum of Contemporary Art

220 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago

Visit mcachicago.org

The Museum of Contemporary Art, which debuted on the scene in 1967, stars an assortment of exhibits.

Current displays include "Just Connect," through Nov. 8; ".Paint," through Nov. 15; Chicago Works: Deborah Stratman," through Dec. 6; "Alien Vs. Citizen," through February 2021; and "The Location of Lines," through February 2021.

Don't miss browsing through The MCA Store, the museum's gift shop which offers an impressive collection of books, gifts and other items.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Valpo grads deliver unique romance podcast
Theatre

Valpo grads deliver unique romance podcast

Becca Grischow and Rachel Borgo wanted to shed new light on the old-fashioned romance novel.

So, the two friends, both graduates of Valparaiso University, started the company ConSensual LLC, which produces romance podcasts for the new age.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts