A three-day celebration of the fave Liverpudlians begins Aug. 9 and runs through Aug. 11 at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Rosemont.
The Fest for Beatles Fans is an annual gathering of Fab Four admirers who meet annually in Rosemont to honor John, Paul, George and Ringo.
In addition to a huge Beatles marketplace and showings of movies, videos and taped interviews, there are live performances, trivia games, author presentations, a Battle of the Bands, Beatle-themed yoga sessions and a variety of other activities.
During its early years, the Chicago fest celebrating the Fab Four, was held at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Chicago and then moved to Hyatt Regency O'Hare in 1986. Founder Mark Lapidos' first fest was in 1974 in New York City.
Lapidos' original idea for an event celebrating the Beatles 10th anniversary of their arrival in America came to him while he was eating ice cream in 1973. Wanting to get approval for the fest, which would celebrate the legendary foursome and feature special musical guests, speakers, and more, he later met with John Lennon to tell him about his idea.
Lapidos said that Lennon said, "I'm all for it. I'm a Beatles fan, too."
At this year's fest, special guests will be Jeremy Clyde of Chad and Jeremy; Denny Laine, of Moody Blues and Wings fame; Laurence Juber and Steve Steve Holley, both former Wings members; Ken Mansfield, former manager of Apple Records; Alan White, drummer for John Lennon and George Harrison and YES; Mark Lewisohn, who's considered the world's foremost Beatles historian, the band Liverpool and more.
Laine, Juber and Holley will perform Wings tunes together. The fest will also offer a musical tribute to the 50th anniversary of the album "Abbey Road."
Chicago DJ Terri Hemmert will emcee the event once again.
FYI: The Fest for Beatles Fans will be Aug. 9 to 11 at Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Rosemont. Visit the website thefest.com for hours, prices and more information.