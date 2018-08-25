If you'd like to get a different look at the Windy City, set sail on one of Mercury Chicago's Skyline Cruiseline's creatively-themed cruises.
In addition to impressive views of the city, Mercury's cruises are filled with stories about the history of the city, the lake and the river as well as noted architectural tidbits of Chicago's landmarks.
"We're in our 83rd year," said Captain Tim Agra, co-owner, along with his mother Holly, of Mercury Chicago's Skyline Cruiseline.
Specialty cruises have been the norm for years at Mercury. Agra said they're always open to and experimenting with new cruises.
"Every three or four years we come up with new offerings," Agra said. On the Mercury roster, consumers will find everything from Canine Cruises and The Urban Adventure Cruise to Chicago By Night and a 3D Fireworks Cruise, among others.
All cruises depart from the southeast corner and lower level of Michigan Avenue bridge and Wacker Drive.
"We encourage people to come out and have a good time," Agra said, adding that boat excursions such as the Canine Cruise and 3D Fireworks Cruise have special touches that guests really enjoy.
"On the Fireworks Cruises we have 3D glasses and glowsticks," Agra said. And on the Canine Cruises there are even water bowls set up on the boat for your furry friends to enjoy.
The Canine Cruise is one of the company's most popular and has been around since 2001.
Agra said it's always fun for families to take their canine friends with them on an excursion of the city via the great waterway.
The 90-minute cruise travels along the Chicago River and Lake Michigan. Cruise tour guides offer engaging information, point out landmarks and even share some dog-themed information during the trip.
"There's definitely a good mix for everyone," Agra said about Mercury's offerings. He said they try to target all ages and all interests.
"The (cruise) experience runs the gamut from (learning about architecture history to learning about the city," Agra said.
Many of the cruises also travel both down the Chicago River, where Agra said you "see the buildings for what they are" because you're so close, as well as the lake.
Guests are often tourists exploring the city but many also come from the Chicago area as well as Northwest Indiana and other neighboring states.