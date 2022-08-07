Exploring masterpieces: Step into the 'Louvre Fantastique'

Some of the popular masterpieces in Paris' Musee du Louvre, or the Louvre Museum, are being brought to life at Oakbrook Center to be seen in an entirely new way.

"Louvre Fantastique: The Exhibition," which opened in mid-July, features a variety of the art museum's works installed in a re-imagined way, with many having interactive properties. The exhibit runs through October.

The space in which "Louvre Fantastique" is housed was also where "Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibit" was previously featured.

"This is a new way to experience art and a new way to think about art," said Joanne Carrubba, curator of the exhibit. Carrubba is with See Global Entertainment, which is presenting the exhibit along with Fever.

Carrubba said art is meant to be "fun and interesting" and with "Louvre Fantastique," they want to make the museum's collection accessible to all.

The pieces in the exhibit come to life via 3-D recreations, projection mapping and other technology. There are many hands-on and interactive opportunities throughout the exhibit.

Among works in the "Louvre Fantastique" are the Mona Lisa, whose eyes seem to watch you walk around the room; Venus de Milo, which has a variety of colored arms attached to the piece that visitors can rotate and place on the statue; The Winged Victory of Samothrace; Oath of Horatii; Rembrandt's Self Portrait; and more. There are 90 works starring in the display.

Guests may explore the display through the help of an audio guide if they wish. There's also a gift shop to visit at the end of the exhibit.

Carrubba said the exhibit is not only for those who want to enjoy the beauty of the art from one of the world's most iconic art houses but it's also for those who want to learn more about the works and the classic museum.

"I've written an educational guide if teachers want to bring their classes," Carrubba said. The children's audio guide is even narrated in the voice of the Mona Lisa.

"We've made (the experience) family-friendly and kid-friendly," Carrubba said.

She said they wanted to focus on the Louvre because of its noteworthy and iconic collections of art. It's also one of the most famous and revered museums in the world.

As curator, Carrubba said she picked what she thought people would really like and expect to see from the collection.

"I picked favorites that I really love," Carrubba said.

Carrubba said her first experience of the Louvre Museum was as a high school student.

"I was a student in between my junior and senior year of high school. And we spent the last week in Paris and went to the Louvre. Walking into the Louvre was a whole other experience. Looking at the collection, I got lost in it...Every time I go back it still has that magic for me," she said."