Exploring the universe: Marvel exhibit opens at MSI

Pow! Zing! There's much to explore during the latest blockbuster exhibit at The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

"Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes," which is starring in two galleries at the museum, continues through Oct. 24. In the exhibit, comics fans will find a variety of information, original art work, costumes, interactive displays, various props and other items. The exhibit, featuring more than 300 items, traces and celebrates eight decades of Marvel characters, stories and art.

"To tie all the material and all the different aspects of Marvel together into an encompassing narrative was an enjoyable challenge," said Patrick Reed, associate curator and marketing consultant for "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes."

Reed said the exhibit was supposed to open in Chicago last year but the pandemic pushed that opening back. The exhibit officially opened at MSI on March 4.

"Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" was launched in 2018 at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, Reed said. It also has been displayed in Philadelphia and at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

Reed said the Chicago exhibit has a variety of new and expanded features.

"And we also took the opportunity to design new posters and banners," he said.