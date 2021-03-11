Exploring the universe: Marvel exhibit opens at MSI

Pow! Zing! There's much to explore during the latest blockbuster exhibit at The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.
"Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes," which is starring in two galleries at the museum, continues through Oct. 24. In the exhibit, comics fans will find a variety of information, original art work, costumes, interactive displays, various props and other items. The exhibit, featuring more than 300 items, traces and celebrates eight decades of Marvel characters, stories and art.
"To tie all the material and all the different aspects of Marvel together into an encompassing narrative was an enjoyable challenge," said Patrick Reed, associate curator and marketing consultant for "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes."
Reed said the exhibit was supposed to open in Chicago last year but the pandemic pushed that opening back. The exhibit officially opened at MSI on March 4.
"Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" was launched in 2018 at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, Reed said. It also has been displayed in Philadelphia and at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.
Reed said the Chicago exhibit has a variety of new and expanded features.
"And we also took the opportunity to design new posters and banners," he said.
The exhibit's curators haven't had the opportunity yet to see the display in the Windy City.
"We put it together largely remotely working off of blueprints," Reed said. The art work, various items, props and more, Reed explained, come from a network of people including comic aficionados, collectors or artists.
"We're very thankful to the dealers, artists, collectors and others who loaned us things," Reed said.
According to Reed, the exhibit is a "constant evolution and progression."
Viewers of the exhibit will see everything from the history and backgrounds of the creators, such as Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, as well as information on the process of comic editing, showcases of movie costumes, including wardrobe selections from "Black Panther," toys, a display from the '70s about supernatural or horror-related heroes and much more.
Reed said not everyone visiting the exhibit has to be an expert on the comics or their Super Hero stars - people can be casual or mega fans to enjoy "Marvel."
"We've built a bridge to meet Marvel fans wherever they may be," Reed said.
Popular characters starring in the exhibit include Spider-Man, Black Panther, Hulk, Thor, Captain America, The Thing and others.
As guests walk through the exhibit they'll also be able to stop and "become" Iron-Man in one room where an interactive display puts you into a digital lab of sorts.
Reed said the exhibit also showcases diversity in Super Heroes as well as putting a spotlight on many of the female heroes.
"Fans can see themselves reflected in what they look like," Reed said.
The exhibit, which is presented by BMO Harris Bank, was created by SC Exhibitions, the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop) and Marvel Themed Entertainment.
