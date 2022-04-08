Expo Chicago brings international art scene to Navy Pier

Expo Chicago will again bring the international art scene to Navy Pier in Chicago.

The International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art will bring exhibitors from 140 galleries across the globe to Navy Pier’s Festival Hall this weekend. People will be able to see the work of more than 3,000 artists in the massive exhibition hall from Friday through Sunday.

The 9th edition of the annual event will showcase artwork from galleries in Argentina, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. U.S. exhibitors hail from New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia and other major cities.

Normally held in September, the art expo is shifting from its traditional showing in the fall to the spring.

"The exposition draws upon the city’s rich history as a vibrant international cultural destination, while engaging the region’s contemporary art community and collector base," Expo Chicago said in a press release. "Moving forward, the exposition will be presented annually in April, announcing April 13-16, 2023 and April 11-14, 2024 as dates for the 10th and 11th editions at Navy Pier. Over the next several months, Expo Chicago will be actively working with global partners and Chicago’s renowned hospitality community to prepare for next year."

Exhibiting galleries will include Aaron Galleries from Chicago, Allouche Gallery from New York, Almeida & Dale from São Paulo, Arróniz from Mexico City, Galería Artizar from Canary Islands, Richard Beavers Gallery from Brooklyn and CABINET Gallery from London.

They will display solo shows, thematic exhibits and ambitious installations.

It's part of a long-running tradition in Chicago.

"The city of Chicago has proudly hosted a global contemporary and modern art exposition for nearly 40 years and serves as the site of the first international art fair in the Americas," Expo Chicago said in a press release. "Since its inception, Expo Chicago has remained dedicated to supporting local, regional, and international arts communities, with strong regional support throughout the Greater Midwest, both US coasts, and maintained a growing international commitment from Europe, Asia and Latin America."

Art Expo will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit expochicago.com.

