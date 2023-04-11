Expo Chicago will bring the international art scene back to The Windy City this weekend.

The annual international exposition of contemporary and modern art will showcase 170 international galleries at Navy Pier's Festival Hall from Thursday through Sunday. People can see art from everywhere from Bogota to Houston to London to Sao Paulo to the Canary Islands.

Expo Chicago started 10 years ago and will be held in April going forward. It's featured the latest and most cutting-edge contemporary art from Europe, Asia, Latin America and all across the United States.

Exhibitors include galleries from 36 different countries such as Gallery 1957, Corbett vs. Dempsey, Cristea Roberts Gallery, Luis De Jesus, Edel Assanti, Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Kasmin, moniquemeloche and Michael Werner Gallery. There's artwork on display from Baltimore, Berlin and Beijing.

New exhibitors include Eric Firestone Gallery of New York, Kohn Gallery of Los Angeles, Micki Meng of San Francisco, Ortuzar Projects of New York, kó of Lagos, Reyes | Finn of Detroit, Southern Guild of Cape Town and Welancora Gallery of New York. Another newcomer is Almine Rech, which operates gallery spaces in New York, Paris, Brussels, London and Shanghai.

This year, Expo Chicago will feature themed sections, such as those that feature books and art curated by nonprofits. Solo artists and galleries with fewer than 10 years like the Deli Gallery, First Floor Gallery Harare and the Voloshyn Gallery.

“We are extremely proud to welcome the world to Chicago as we return to Navy Pier for the 10th-anniversary edition of Expo Chicago," founder and director Tony Karman said. "We are deeply grateful for the work of our selection committee, our participating international exhibitors, our presenting sponsor Northern Trust and the many partners throughout the world who are contributing to our upcoming 10th edition.”

The "How on Earth" exhibit at Expo Chicago will feature climate-focused art in a variety of mediums from artists like Janet Biggs, Lily Kwong, Helina Metaferia and Jennifer Wen Ma.

“As we celebrate 10 years of Expo Chicago and serving as one of its original special exhibition partners, we wanted an opportunity to celebrate the transformational power artists play in the climate movement,” said Elizabeth Corr, Associate Director of Arts and Cultural Partnerships at National Research Defense Council. “Each of our featured artists has a unique approach to driving social change through their work–mirroring how each of us can support climate justice.”

The NRDC and Art at a Time Like This are staging the "How on Earth" exhibit, which aims to showcase the disproportional burden on women and inspire hope.

“If we want to move forward in addressing and solving issues regarding environmental justice, we need great artists who are ahead of the current thinking,” said Anne Verhallen, the co-founder of ATLT. "Collaborating with advocates as well respected as NRDC helps us bring artists to the forefront of the national conversation on climate change."

Kwong's installation "MOTHERFIRE" will represent devastated forests 55 Shou Sugi Ban posts that also symbolize sprouting regenerative plants.

“We are embattled in an existential fight against climate collapse, and my home state of California is quite literally on fire,” she said. “My commitment to serve the environment through artistic expression, explore a spiritual connection to nature and share the wisdom of plant life only deepens as our mighty forests fight for their lives.”