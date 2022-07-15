Fair fun: Porter County Fair begins this week in Valpo

Round up the family and make plans to attend the Porter County Fair.

The Porter County Fair runs July 21-30 the at Porter County Fairgrounds in Valparaiso.

During the 10-day event, which has something for everyone, a variety of festivities will be on the agenda for individuals of all ages. In addition to large-scale Grandstand concerts, there will be carnival rides, 4-H events, mouthwatering festival food, demo derbies, contests and much more in keeping with the fair's theme this year, which is "More to Do in '22."

For music fans, there will be popular big name acts on the roster to enjoy. Concerts featured are Kane Brown on July 21 (tickets start at $55); Lady A on July 22 (tickets start at $50); Chris Tomlin on July 23 (tickets start at $20); and HARDY with special guest Earnest on July 24 (tickets start at $35). All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

Fans of festival culinary offerings will find all of the traditional food onsite. Sure to be featured is everything from roasted corn on the cob to hot dogs, bacon treats, pizza, assorted sweet treats, lemon-shakeups and more.

Among activities on the schedule are various 4-H competitions; circus shows; food contests; a carnival, with rides for all ages; and many other events.

Check the website for more information on the 4-H Draft Show, 4-H Rabbit Show, The Amazing Hypnotist and Magician Jeff Smith, the Cowboy Circus, Victoria Circus, the Swiftly Swine Racing Pigs, Bear Hallow Wood Carvers, a Dog Obedience Show, Brunon Blaszak's Royal Tiger Show; Family Fun Run; Dairy Goat Show and other shows and demos.

Don't miss the ABD Rodeo and Bull Riding event at 7 p.m. July 25; K&F Dirt Drag Racing at 7 p.m. July 26; Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. July 27; Auto Cross at 7:30 p.m. July 28; Night of Destruction Demo Derby at 7 p.m. July 29; and Sandberg's Towing School Bus Figure 8 Derby at 5 p.m. July 30.

For more information and to check the schedule for attractions, entertainment, contests and more, visit portercountyfair.com.