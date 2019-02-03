Fair Oaks Farms plans to show off the art in its brand new Fairfield by Marriott Fair Oaks Farms hotel that opened last month.
The agritourism destination is hosting The Art of Hospitality in which artists featured in the public spaces and guest rooms of the $15 million barn-shaped hotel will give TED-like talks and auction off their works, with proceeds benefiting Saint Joseph's College, the shuttered liberal arts college in Rensselaer that's been working to get back on its feet.
The swanky soiree will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.
“We are pleased to host the Art of Hospitality charity event, benefiting Saint Joseph’s College, and we are honored to have the event co-sponsored by the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, Newton County, Jasper County, Indiana, and the Northwest Indiana Forum," Fair Oaks Farms Chief Strategy Officer Michael McCall said. "Our new Fairfield by Marriott Fair Oaks Farms is a very special hotel, with contemporary barn architecture and art-filled interiors, which we are excited to bring to the Northwest Indiana region. Celebrating the hotel’s uniqueness for the benefit of a very worthy cause, Saint Joseph’s College, with brilliant artists and their wonderful creations, amply augmented with food and libations, will combine to create a party to remember."
Chicago-based art photographer JD Dennison, New Mexico-based painter of fluid abstracts Michael Kessler, and Montana-based painter of supersaturated realism R. Tom Gilleon will give presentations in The Farmhouse Ballroom, which connects to the 99-room hotel.
Then there will be a "gallery opening" where people can chat with the artists and see their art while enjoying hors d'oeuvres and an open bar. Then dessert will be served during an auction of donated pieces from the three artists.
"It's going to be neat to see the building," said Jeffrey Good, president of Valparaiso-based Good Hospitality Services, which co-developed and manages the hotel. "You'll get to see all the specialty rooms and meet the artists who did the artwork. It's an outreach type of event."
Tickets are $75, with $50 going to Saint Joseph's College.
They can be purchased by searching for Saint Joseph's College on Eventbrite.com.