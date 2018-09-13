One of the best things about the fall season is the flavors. The world goes pumpkin spice crazy, but there’s way more to autumn than pumpkin. Some eateries in the Region take full advantage of the fall crops and incorporate them into some delicious seasonal meals.
At Sage in Valparaiso, the menu gets a bit heavier as comfort food returns. Chef/owner Joe Gaal said that braised pork shank with wild mushroom risotto and roasted potatoes is a signature fall dish at the restaurant.
“In fall we always go back to hearty, home-cooked stuff,” he said. “We do a lot of braising of pork and beef. Everything gets a little heavier in the fall.”
Accompanying a lot of those meat dishes are Brussels sprouts. And if it was one of those vegetables you shied away from as a kid, you need to try Gaal’s version.
“Brussels sprouts is one of our favorite fall vegetables,” Gaal said. “It’s blanched and sautéed with a little olive oil, garlic and chili flakes.” It is also pairs well as a side dish for the roasted Amish chicken, according to Gaal.
Pumpkin does make an appearance on the Sage menu in the fall, particularly in the form of pumpkin ravioli. Butternut squash, another popular fall veggie also makes its way into ravioli and also risotto.
The dessert menu isn’t overlooked when it comes to use of seasonal ingredients. Look for their apple bread pudding on the menu, made with caramel, pecans cinnamon and a little bit of rum.
54 Main Bistro in Hobart is a farm-to-table menu where you’ll always find the best of season on the menu. Now open for its 11th year, owners Linda and David Papp feature local and organic ingredients in their fresh menu that changes weekly.
Situated in an 1895 victorian cottage on the water overlooking Lake George, 54 Main Bistro's menu always includes fresh flavors of the season prepared in a creative way.
“Apple season is coming up and we will do apple crisp with apples from the local orchards,” Papp said. “We’ll have a squash bruchetta with a goat cheese fondue. We source duck products from Maple Leaf Farms and like to do duck dishes in the fall.”
Other treats you’ll find there in the fall include potato gnocchi, homemade pumpkin cheesecake and cider drinks. You may find a local pasture-raised pork with apples and sweet onions and fresh herbs on the menu or a pork schnitzel with homemade pasta.
Papp’s son, chef Scot Hinkel, is also in the restaurant business and opened the Bait Shop in Valparaiso less than a year ago. Papp said he uses a lot of local vegetables and does so in uncommon ways, incorporating some into Asian fusion dishes.
“His place is quaint with a menu that changes every week and he uses a lot of fresh fish and seasonal vegetables,” Papp said.
At Gamba Ristorante in Merrillville, executive chef John Graves has been eagerly anticipating the fall harvest.
“Fall is the best time of year for food. Guests are dining out more frequently, local ingredients are available and you can literally smell autumn in the air,” he said. “Some of the seasonal ingredients we use at Gamba include apples, pears, mushrooms, hard squashes — butternut, acorn and kabocha, pumpkin, chicory, varietal melons, heirloom tomatoes and cabbages.”
The restaurant features daily specials using seafood, meat, game and seasonal vegetables.
“Guests really enjoy fresh, seasonal ingredients and often bring in produce from their home garden to share,” he said. “We are a family at Gamba.”
Some popular fall dishes of the past have been mezzi rigatoni with apples, cabbage, bacon, caraway and pecorino cortonese, a butternut squash and mushroom risotto with mascarpone cheese and a pumpkin bisque.
“I would say our most popular fall dish is and will always be risotto,” Graves said.
He said his favorite item on the menu is the whole roasted suckling pig. “It’s a real treat for our guests and everyone loves seeing the whole pig served tableside,” Graves said. “It feeds six to eight.”