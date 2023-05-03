An arts festival will celebrate the creative spirit in Munster.

The Center for Visual and Performing Arts and South Shore Arts will bring back the Family Arts Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. It will feature fine arts, music, dance and the culinary arts.

"Throughout the day, find out about all the different arts organizations in Northwest Indiana," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "With face painting, ice carving, and balloon animal activities, this day full of art entertainment and opportunities will be fun for the whole family."

People of all ages can participate in art workshops in the art studios at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster. They can make suncatchers, mold clay or take part in a community art project.

The Indiana Ballet Theater, South Shore Dance Alliance and the Youth Orchestra will do performances in the ballroom. Chef Joe Trama will do culinary arts demonstrations and have food for sale.

Rockapelli will have instruments kids and adults can learn about and try out downstairs in the Orchestra Practice Room. People are encouraged to make their own music.

The 49th annual Tri-County Exhibition features the work of more than 800 junior and senior high school students in the Main Gallery. Ann Latinovich's "Efflorescence" is on display in the Atrium Gallery.

South Shore Art’s Hammond Scholarship program will exhibit in the Meeting Room. Work from the Diversified Art Visionaries, or DAVe, also will be exhibited. Visit cvpa.org for more information on the center.