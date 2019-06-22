People of all ages can appreciate the arts in Munster this weekend.
The 10th anniversary Family Arts Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.
The day includes all-you-can-eat brunch, children's theater, magic shows, face-painting, balloon art, ice carving, musical performances, backstage tours and theater games. There will be 9 and 11 a.m. performances of "The Princess and the Pea" with a 12-foot bed that will answer the question once and for all about whether a princess can feel a pea under a stack of 20 mattresses.
Attendees can enjoy art exhibits, photography, tie-die T-shirt-making classes, and wizard hat and magic wand workshops.
The festival will include performances by the Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Orchestra and magician Dennis Watkins.
Most of the events are free, but the children's theater is $8 for kids and $10 for adults, the magic show $15 for students and $30 for adults, and brunch is $24 for adults, $11 for children 4 through 11, and $4 for children 3 and younger.
Ice cream, hot dogs, chips and pop also will be available for purchase, and popcorn will be free.
For more information, call 219.836.1839 or visit southshoreartsonline.org.