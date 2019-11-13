Northwest Indiana singer/songwriter LeAnn Stutler digitally releases “Keeps Getting Better,” her first full length original music album this Friday, followed by a physical CD release of the 10-song collection next weekend. She celebrates the release with a pair of free, all ages events.
First is a 3 to 5 p.m. in-store “meet ‘n’ greet/listening party” on Nov. 23 at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. The second happens Nov. 29 at Bridges Scoreboard (121 N. Griffith Blvd.) in Griffith with a live performance at 7 p.m.
“I’ll be playing the songs from the new album live in a solo acoustic format along with a few other songs, and maybe a couple of my favorite covers,” said Stutler. “What’s cool about the Record Bin event, is that my performance will be broadcast live on internet radio station RegionRadio.Live, so people unable to attend can still listen on their phones, tablets or computers.” Complimentary pizza and refreshments will be served at the Nov. 23 event.
Prior to attending Columbia and stepping out solo, Stutler fronted the NWI country/pop group, Capernaum, who won the Lake County Fair’s 21 and younger “Battle of the Bands,” and later moved on to performing at area festivals and clubs. “Capernaum started out in our church and that was the starting point to where I am now,” said Stutler, who says her former bandmates and their families remain close friends. “We’ve all moved on, some of us in music and some in other career directions, but we’ve stayed the best of friends,” she said.
“The new album features some of the songs that were on my earlier EP release, “It’s About Time,” but these are all new versions and new recordings,” said Stutler. “I learned so much about music, writing and recording since I made that EP in my little bedroom studio.” Now a graduate of Columbia College in Chicago where she majored in music, one of the songs featured on the new album was her senior project. “I got an ‘A’ on it,” she laughed. All the newly recorded tracks were laid down by a handful of gifted musicians that Stutler studied with and partnered with on a variety of school and personal projects.
“I made some great friends at Columbia and met some incredibly talented people while there,” she said. “You go to a school like Columbia and you meet people there who are just so talented, that you are immediately humbled. That’s a good thing, because it makes everyone work harder to get to that same kind of level. This album really represents my personal growth as a musician, as a writer and as a person.”
Most of “Keeps Getting Better” was recorded at Chicago’s Rax Trax Studio and produced by Rick Barnes. All tracks feature Stutler singing, with rock solid backing by her Columbia pals -- Myles Bacon (electric guitar), Vanda Kay (bass), Renee Nicolaidou (drums), and Jesse Raney (acoustic guitar). Exceptions are her former Capernaum collaborator Gabe Dudlicek contributing electric guitar on the song, “Stay;” while the “Feel the Fire” track features Krys King on drums, with Aleister Martensen on bass and backing vocals.
Although not sure where her career will take her, Stutler is steeped in faith in both herself and her higher power, confident her musical journey will continue to move forward. “There was a time I couldn’t have imagined that I’d be where I am right now and that I would have the opportunity to work with some of the people I already have,” she said.
If “family, faith in God and friends” can really make one’s dreams come true, as Stutler steadfastly believes, this rising Hoosier star would appear to have a bright future as she continues to write songs and dream of great things to come. More: facebook.com/leann.stutler. www.leannstutler.com.
MUSIC NOTES
· Pink Floyd tribute group, Echoes of Pompeii, perform this Friday at Hobart's Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. The 7 p.m. show is as much visual as it is musical. Tickets: $25. Tickets and info: eventbrite.com or 219-942-1670.
· Tennessee-based touring group Kenny James & Rave On hosts a one night only “theme party” in James' hometown of Hammond on Saturday, bringing their award-winning "Tribute to Buddy Holly" performance to the stage for "Happy Daze: A 1950s Throwback Party" at EAT: An American Bistro (502 Hohman Ave.) in downtown Hammond. The 16-and-older 6 p.m. event includes The Spaniels Forever kicking things off. Guests are encouraged to dress up in '50s attire to win prizes. Other activities include '50s trivia and contests. Food and cash bar available. Tickets: $15 advance/$20 at door. Online: Eventbrite.com. Physical ticket: It’s Just Serendipity (5630 Hohman Ave.) and El Taco Real (935 Hoffman St.) in Hammond, as well as The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in Hobart. More: 219- 512-4298, 219-945-9511, or facebook.com/events/422451511804155.
· Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter features Thursday Karaoke at 9 p.m. This weekend features back to back rock music nights with Hard Knocks playing Friday at 9 p.m. followed on Saturday at 9 p.m. by Bump Fuzzy. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
· The Mega-Beatles make their Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) debut this Saturday in Three Oaks, Michigan. The NWI ensemble group will be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Beatles’ classic album, “Abbey Road,” by playing the entire album, along with a selection of other Beatles tunes. Tickets for the 8 p.m. Eastern show are $30-$55. More: acornlive.org.
· Lake Effect Band rock “classic” on Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight at Bridges Scoreboard (121 N. Griffith Blvd.) in Griffith. More: 219-924-2206.
· The acoustic trio Thick As Thieves (formerly The Unstops) -- Greg Ashby, Michael Horgash and Bruce Chronister -- perform for this Sunday's free radio concert at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Every Sunday from 4-6 p.m., a live local artist performance is broadcast via the store’s in-house "Vintage Lounge" radio channel on RegionRadio.Live. Tune-in by downloading the free “app” from your “play store” or “app store,”or log on to RegionRadio.Live. No cost to attend the live show and complimentary refreshments are served. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219-945-9511.
· Brian Carmona Band perform at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in downtown Valparaiso this Friday, followed on Saturday by Thick As Thieves. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. both nights. More: elementswinebar.com or 219-242-8708.
· Nick Kazonis hosts the 9-11 p.m. Monday “Open Mic Night” at White Rhino Bar & Grill (101 Joliet St.) in Dyer. More: 219-864-9200 or whiterhinoonline.com.
· "Blue Mondays" happen every Monday at Finnegans's Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer from 8-10 p.m. with Jack Whittle & The Disclaimer. Special guests often are invited to things fresh. More: 219-865-9896 or finnegansdyer.com.
· AC/DC tribute band, BONFIRE, puts tickets on sale this weekend for their “20th Anniversary Celebration Concert” booked Feb. 22 at Hobart Art Theatre (320 Main St.) in Hobart. Also on the bill are Chicago-based Ozzy/Sabbath Hobart Art Theatre tribute, Blizzard of Ozz, with dark magic and illusions by Nicky Jade of Magic From The Asylum Tickets: $15 advance/$20 at door. More: facebook.com/chicagobonfire.