Family Folklore Foundation to stage radio play at Indiana Dunes

The Family Folklore Foundation plans to stage the "Our Big Backyard" radio play show about ecology at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The free performance will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 at the Paul Douglas Center at 100 N. Lake St. in Gary's Miller neighborhood.

"Celebrate the beauty of the Indiana Dunes National Park at the Paul Douglas Center in Miller on Lake Street. Experience the radio play," the Family Folklore Foundation's Meg DeMakas said. "Come celebrate the handiwork of participants’ journey through the woods to Lake Michigan."

The play will celebrate the natural landscapes of the Miller Woods and the Indiana Dunes National Park.

"The senior high science students from HAAS Charter School and Family Folklore participants, who hiked the trails and studied the museum exhibits, will transport the audience into an exciting, informative space where fun abounds on stage based on their unique dialogues enacted," DeMakas said. "You will discover the flora and fauna plus heroes of the ecology movement. Sing along with our guitarist, Adam Galikowski, to the choruses of ‘Small World’ and other tunes."

The Indiana Dunes National Park, the Indiana Arts Commission, South Shore Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts, South Shore Arts and local people and businesses helped fund the theatrical production in the format of a radio play.

Admission is free. Doors open at noon.

"This presentation is an all-volunteer run production. It is an intergenerational, multicultural show about Northwest Indiana created and enacted by homegrown fledging playwrights," DeMakas said. "Family Folklore Foundation's mission is to offer educational experiences to learners of all ages."

For more information, email famfolkfound@gmail.com, visit famfolkfound.org or find Family Folklore Foundation on Facebook.

