Family trying again to get Lego to make 'A Christmas Story' set

Oh fudge, a family from Syracuse, New York, is making another attempt to get Lego to make "A Christmas Story" movie set.
Jason Middaugh and his daughter, Jane, built a 2,000-Lego piece recreation of Ralphie Parker's home in the immortal holiday classic that's run on repeat as an annual Christmas Day marathon, which was based on author Jean Shepherd's Hammond childhood.
They displayed their loving tribute last year at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond and submitted it to Lego through the formal submission process, which has previously resulted in Lego sets for movies like "Ghostbusters" and "Back to the Future."
"Although it received the requisite votes on the LEGO Ideas site (10K) and millions of views across the country (and beyond), it was a bit larger than what LEGO typically approves through the LEGO Ideas process," Middaugh said.
"Thus, we have decided to scale the project down a bit and try one more time."
The new piece uses about a third as many pieces as the previous one. It includes a diorama of the first floor of the Parker family house with the turkey devoured by the Bumpus hounds and the famous leg lamp in the window, truly a major award.
The set features characters like Ralphie in his bunny suit, Ralphie in his cowboy getup when he deterred Black Bart and his gang with his much-coveted but vision-threatening Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle, Flick getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole. There's also the family car with a Christmas tree tied to the top and boxes on a dolly marked fragile, which must be Italian.
"Since this is a new submission, we needed to start over from scratch collecting the 10K votes on the LEGO Ideas site," Middaugh said. "But we have gotten some good traction so far."
For more information or to vote, visit https://ideas.lego.com/projects/f9afbc9d-a905-4df8-9a03-7df2acde2bd6.