The state of Wisconsin is well known for being “America’s Dairyland”, but it has another claim to fame that came to light at the final table of the Main Event of the World Series of Poker Circuit tournament at the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Ill., last week.

When Josh Reichard, who hails from Janesville, took home the top prize of $253,073 he also staked claim to his 14th gold ring during his stellar career competing in World Series of Poker Circuit events around the country, placing him in a tie with Maurice Hawkins.

A gold ring is the standard of excellence on the circuit, while a gold bracelet is the most coveted symbol of excellence at the annual WSOP in Las Vegas. In that category, fellow Badger Stater Phil Hellmuth, a native of Madison, is the all-time leader with 16.

When asked his reaction for moving into a tie all-time in career gold rings, Reichard said: “To be honest, I really don’t care too much about records but this one is kind of cool”.

“On your (WSOP) website, there’s pictures of all the record holders. Phil Hellmuth holds the bracelet title and I thought it would be cool if my picture was next to his because we are two Wisconsin guys,” he added. “I’m sure Maurice’s (Hawkins) picture will stay on there right now but that just keeps me motivated to get there one day.”

Phil Hellmuth is a living legend in professional poker. In addition to his 16 bracelets, he has earned $16.7-million in WSOP events.

If nothing else, the performances of Reichard and Hellmuth at the poker tables affirms that the game is not just about luck. Sure, you have to be dealt the cards, but at the same time you also have to know how to play them as well as the cards you get that aren’t so great.

Every deal is a game with a beginning and a conclusion. Every tournament is a game ultimately decided by literally hundreds of games.

Over the course of a tournament which takes place over days involving hundreds of deals, the exceptional players generally rise to the top over time.

In winning the Main Event at the Grand Victoria, Reichard was one of 954 entries recorded over two starting flights which generated a total prize pool of $1,445,310.

It was the second career WSOP Circuit Main Event title for Reichard, and came just a couple of months after he competed in the Circuit Event at Horseshoe in Hammond where he cashed in five of the tournaments he entered, including a pair of second place finishes worth $32,534 and $22,523.

Reichard has been a frequent competitor through the years in poker tournaments in The Region, not only the WSOP Circuit but also the Heartland Poker Tour and the Mid-States Poker Tour. He is in fact a member of the Mid-States Poker Tour Hall of Fame.

The seasoned professional plans to keep another busy schedule in tournament appearances this year as he takes aim on his 15th gold ring.

Maurice Hawkins, a resident of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, is one of the most feared players in the game. His skills at the tables have earned him $4.6-million in live winnings during his career. In addition to the WSOP Circuit he has excelled in competition in other venues.

He won his 14th Circuit gold ring in January of 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic effectively putting a temporary halt to tournament poker.

The one Circuit record he currently holds that will likely be untouched for a long time are his career earnings of nearly $2.2-million. By contrast, Reichard is sixth on the all-time Circuit earnings list with just under $1.2-million.

In quest of his 15th gold ring, Reichard knows from experience that “in poker, there’s a confidence thing where you see players go on good streaks. But you also see them go on bad ones.”

“If someone is playing well and running well,” he said, “they have confidence and things are just going their way. But if they’re on a bad streak, it seems like they just can’t win a hand for months. I’m going to ride this wave while it’s high and see if I can get a little streak going.”

Three tournament stops remain on the 2022-23 WSOP Circuit calendar, then it’s off to Las Vegas for the Tournament of Champions to be held during the annual World Series of Poker.

