Famous mascots to help celebrate grand opening of Whiting Mascot Hall of Fame

WHITING — Tommy Hawk, the Kansas City Chiefs’ KC Wolf, and other legendary mascots will flock to Whiting’s new Mascot Hall of Fame for a weekend of fun and frivolity next weekend.
The interactive children’s museum at 1851 Front St. in Whiting will stage a Grand Opening Celebration the weekend of April 5 through April 7. Expect VIP appearances by Hall of Famers who include Penn State University’s The Nittany Lion, University of Nebraska’s Sluggerrr, and the Mascot Hall of Fame’s own mascot, Reggy.
Local mascots will make appearances, sign autographs and pose for photos from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 5.
On Saturday, the Mascot Hall of Famers will appear for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the museum will unveil its 2019 Induction Ceremony logo with daylong festivities running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Chicagoland and local university mascots will keep the family fun going from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The museum promises "family-friendly fun and entertainment" all weekend.
“Don’t miss this weekend-long celebration at Northwest Indiana’s newest attraction,” the Mascot Hall of Fame said in a press release.
Founded by the original Phillie Phanatic David Raymond in 2005, the Mascot Hall of Fame went from being an online-only hall with an annual induction ceremony in Philly to a glistening new two-story museum on the south shore of Lake Michigan in Whiting. The $18 million facility honoring mascots like the San Diego Chicken, the Auburn Tiger and Benny the Bull opened in late December.
More than 7,000 people have visited over the last few months to see the 25,000-square-foot museum that presents many interactive exhibits with a light-hearted flair.
Admission for the Grand Opening Weekend is $12 per person for both adults and children.
For more information, (219) 354-8814 or mascothalloffame.com.