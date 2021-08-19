Fans of Mr. Cashman will love new Cashman Bingo

Bingo is one of the first games people learn how to play, and its popularity among people of all ages has never seemed to wane through the ages.
The suspense of building a vertical, horizontal or diagonal “bingo” line that warrants the player to call a “BINGO” out loud is one of the simpler pleasures of the games we play.
Aristocrat Gaming is seeking to capitalize on that popularity by introducing the Cashman Bingo™ slot machine to its Mr. Cashman™ slots franchise.
Mr. Cashman is a legacy development from Aristocrat Gaming. The newest themes that are being introduced include Cashman Bingo™ Hong Kong Jackpots and Cashman Bingo™ Babylon Jackpots™.
Each of these new games capture all of the entertainment that casino-goers look for in a video slot machine with the added dimension of playing bingo.
The technology has been developed to combine a cash-on-reels mechanic with a bingo card matrix. The game is available on any three of Aristocrat’s engaging cabinets, including Helix XT™, Arc Single™, and MarsX Portrait™.
Employing what is known as a persistence mechanic into the game’s software, the game copies symbols from the reel matrix to the bingo card each time a cash value is landed on the reel set. These symbols will accumulate until one or more bingo lines are hit.
Available in a Cashman Bingo linked progressive or standalone progressive, the game is embedded with three separate features:
1. “Bingo”, where landed cash symbols are copied to the bingo board. The symbols accumulate and persist until one or more bingo lines are filled.
2. “Cashman Antics”, where a randomly appearing Mr. Cashman character increases prize values and awards bingo prizes.
3. “Wheel”, where players are awarded credits or mini, minor, maxi, major, or grand jackpots.
The Cashman Bingo units are just beginning to appear on casino floors in properties across the nation.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: The East Chicago property has unveiled “Real Time Rewards” as a component of its popular mychoice® loyalty program. Once a member reaches 3,000 tier points within an earning period, they will begin to earn real-time rewards in the form of mycash®. The amount of mycash increases with the amount of tier points the player accumulates and is automatically added to the member’s account. The mycash earned from the new Real Time Rewards is in addition to all other mycash earned from on-site gaming, retail and restaurant, sportsbook, and online casino play. Participants will also be able to use their Real Time Rewards and accumulated mycash to purchase electronics, fashion items, gift cards, subscriptions and unique local experiences. Real Time Rewards is also available at Ameristar East Chicago’s Penn National Gaming owned sister property, Hollywood Casino Joliet in Illinois.
BLUE CHIP: The second “Big B Bonus” promotion of the year will be held next week on Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28. This time around there will be $20,000 in progressive jackpots up for grabs from noon to 9 p.m. on both days, and anyone playing them has a chance to cash in. The progressives will be seeded with $500 and must hit by time they reach $2,000. The bonus amount will increase until it is hit. When the jackpot does hit, everyone actively playing the machines with their B Connected card will win a prize based upon their player tier level.
FOUR WINDS: All four property destinations are getting ready to celebrate the $150,000 “Labor Day Cash” promotion on Sunday, Sept. 5, from Noon until 10 p.m. (EDT). Winners (over 40 in all) will be selected every hour to share in $150,000 in cash prizes, headlined by the grand finale drawing at 10 p.m. when two W Club members will each be awarded $10,000. Receive one complimentary entry into the drawings daily by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds casino destination now through the day of the promotion. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker using your W Club player’s card.
Four Winds New Buffalo is celebrating “Parties by the Pool” this month with a different themed party every week. On Saturday (Aug. 21) the fun continues with “Beer Circus” featuring live music by The Juniors from 5 until 8 p.m. (EDT) and PS Dump Your Boyfriend from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. Beer flights will be offered for $8. Frozen drink specials will also be on sale.
HARD ROCK: This weekend’s complimentary entertainment at Council Oak Bar Stage will be headlined by DJ Ten on Friday and DJ Maurice Joshua on Saturday. The performances begin at 8 p.m. Meanwhile, Hard Rock Café Stage will be spotlighting Hey Cowboy on Friday and Ronnie Baker Brooks on Saturday. Brooks is the son of Chicago Blues legend Lonnie Brooks. The Hard Rock Café Stage shows begin at 9 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served.
