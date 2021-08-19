Fans of Mr. Cashman will love new Cashman Bingo

BLUE CHIP: The second “Big B Bonus” promotion of the year will be held next week on Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28. This time around there will be $20,000 in progressive jackpots up for grabs from noon to 9 p.m. on both days, and anyone playing them has a chance to cash in. The progressives will be seeded with $500 and must hit by time they reach $2,000. The bonus amount will increase until it is hit. When the jackpot does hit, everyone actively playing the machines with their B Connected card will win a prize based upon their player tier level.

FOUR WINDS: All four property destinations are getting ready to celebrate the $150,000 “Labor Day Cash” promotion on Sunday, Sept. 5, from Noon until 10 p.m. (EDT). Winners (over 40 in all) will be selected every hour to share in $150,000 in cash prizes, headlined by the grand finale drawing at 10 p.m. when two W Club members will each be awarded $10,000. Receive one complimentary entry into the drawings daily by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds casino destination now through the day of the promotion. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker using your W Club player’s card.