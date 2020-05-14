Fantasy Fable: Local actor/producer creates new web series

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brandon "Nyte" Smelko has long been mesmerized by the theatrical arts and the world of fantasy.

Smelko, of Munster, is currently producing a new web series that he plans to film primarily throughout Northwest Indiana.

The series "The Sommoners Tale" features a story of fantastical and magical proportions. Smelko, along with friend Tina Christner, came up with the idea for the series story and its characters.

"The series is about a bullied young man who turns to the world of magic and spell crafting to get him through life," Smelko said. Throughout what will ultimately be a five-part series, themes of the battle between good and evil will star.

Smelko's pilot episode for "The Sommoners Tale" has scenes filmed at Oak Ridge Prairie Park in Griffith. Smelko said, due to the current situation with many things on halt from the pandemic, his filming schedule was a bit jarred.

He plans to continue filming early this summer. Smelko said an Indiegogo fund has also been established for the project in order to help pay the cast and crew of the series.