Fantasy Fable: Local actor/producer creates new web series

Brandon "Nyte" Smelko has long been mesmerized by the theatrical arts and the world of fantasy.
Smelko, of Munster, is currently producing a new web series that he plans to film primarily throughout Northwest Indiana.
The series "The Sommoners Tale" features a story of fantastical and magical proportions. Smelko, along with friend Tina Christner, came up with the idea for the series story and its characters.
"The series is about a bullied young man who turns to the world of magic and spell crafting to get him through life," Smelko said. Throughout what will ultimately be a five-part series, themes of the battle between good and evil will star.
Smelko's pilot episode for "The Sommoners Tale" has scenes filmed at Oak Ridge Prairie Park in Griffith. Smelko said, due to the current situation with many things on halt from the pandemic, his filming schedule was a bit jarred.
He plans to continue filming early this summer. Smelko said an Indiegogo fund has also been established for the project in order to help pay the cast and crew of the series.
Each series will be 20 minutes long. He's hoping the whole series will be ready to launch online in the fall or by spring 2021. Those interested in seeing some of the pilot can find it on YouTube and Facebook under "The Sommoners Tale."
Smelko's idea for the series was hatched about a year ago, he said.
"I was doing a fantasy photoshoot and created these characters," he said. All characters showcase otherworldly features and mystical qualities.
Smelko, 38, said he became interested in acting and the theater arts when he was a teen. "It was just something I started doing in high school," he said.
In addition to his interest in theater, Smelko previously worked as a pharmacy technician. On the acting front, he's been in productions throughout Northwest Indiana and Chicago. Smelko has also taken on roles at the Bristol Renaissance Faire in Kenosha County, Wisconsin and worked on a Disney Cruise ship as a performer for six months.
Smelko has also had extra roles in "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med." The actor/producer has worked doing makeup for various productions as well.
For Smelko, filming a web series is a new endeavor but it's also a real learning experience.
"It's been very exciting ... I thought I knew a lot about the industry but I've learned a lot form this process," Smelko said.
While working on "The Sommoners Tale," Smelko said he's employing many actors from the LGBT community, which is important to him.
"This community needs help and they need more exposure," Smelko said.
On Friday, May 15, online fans may visit "The Sommoners Tale" on Facebook to join the online event Free Perk Friday with Jay and Mirko. The program runs from 5 to 6 p.m.
