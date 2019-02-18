FED: Food Expo & Discussion returns to County Line Orchard in Hobart

The FED: Food Expo & Discussion returns Friday to Hobart to grow connections between local food producers and consumers and promote making locally grown food accessible to all.
The Northwest Indiana Food Council will host the third annual FED expo from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at County Line Orchard at 200 S. County Line Road in Hobart.
“FED workshops and programming translate into real action in communities across Northwest Indiana,” NWI Food Council President Anne Massie said. “We have many inspiring speakers and panelists joining us this year — faith leaders, community activists, experts on soil, marketing, and grants, city officials and students who have started a farm at school.”
Speakers will discuss subjects like food rescue, composting, forage, home apothecary, farms to sources, regenerative growing and community resource mapping. The day will include workshops, exhibitors, a farmers market-style expo and a locally sourced lunch.
More than 200 farmers, food activists, educators, business owners and members of various community organizations have attended the expo in past years. They've gathered to promote farming as a way of life and to discuss how to make food accessible to everyone in Northwest Indiana, regardless of their income level or socioeconomic status.
The Purdue University Extension, The Pax Center, the Hoosier Young Farmers Coalition, Indiana Grown, CoThrive Timebank, Grapevine Local Food Marketing and Creative Solutionz are among the sponsors of this year's Food Expo & Discussion.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit nwifoodcouncil.org.