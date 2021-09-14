Fest in the First to celebrate Gary neighborhoods

Fest in the First returns this weekend to celebrate Gary's First District neighborhoods of Emerson, Aetna, Glen Ryan and Miller.

Gary’s Miller Spotlight’s Education Youth & Child Programming Action Group, the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District and the Reimagine Gary Crew will host the 18th annual Fest in the First along Lake Street in Miller from noon until 8 p.m. Saturday.

"Lake Street will be full of fun festivities including live music, scavenger hunt, dance party, art walks, community art project, local food and much more," organizer Jessica Renslow said.

An accessible shuttle will run from noon to 5 p.m., ferrying visitors from Miller's South Shore Line station and the designated parking lot at 6060 Miller Ave. to the festival.

Fest in the First will feature 8 hours of live music at the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage on Lake Street. The bands Reggae Expres, Nick Danger, The Fabulous Kings and Funky Mojo Daddy will play.