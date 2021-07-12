Festa Italiana brings spaghetti-eating contest, other festivities back to Schererville

Fantastico!

An annual festival celebrating Italian culture, cuisine and heritage is headed back to Schererville this summer.

Festa Italiana will take place the weekend of July 30 through Aug. 30 at Villa Cesare Banquets & Events at 900 Eagle Ridge Dr. in Schererville. The festival, which was on hiatus last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is especially known for its spaghetti-eating and grape-stomping contests.

"It’s time to channel your inner Italian and celebrate the music, food, culture, and spirit of Italy. Come with an empty belly and join the spaghetti eating contest or sip on your favorite vino at the wine bar. You will be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of Italy by day and rock out into the night," Villa Cesare said in a press release. "Visitors can expect no shortage of Italian heritage, including food and drink offerings served up by family-owned eateries."

The festival is free and open to the public. It takes place outside, in the parking lot of the banquet hall a block west of Indianapolis Boulevard in the Tri-Town.