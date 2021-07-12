 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Festa Italiana brings spaghetti-eating contest, other festivities back to Schererville
urgent

Festa Italiana brings spaghetti-eating contest, other festivities back to Schererville

Festa Italiana brings spaghetti-eating contest, other festivities back to Schererville

Italian Fest returns to Villa Cesare Banquet Hall in Schererville this summer.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Fantastico!

An annual festival celebrating Italian culture, cuisine and heritage is headed back to Schererville this summer.

Festa Italiana will take place the weekend of July 30 through Aug. 30 at Villa Cesare Banquets & Events at 900 Eagle Ridge Dr. in Schererville. The festival, which was on hiatus last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is especially known for its spaghetti-eating and grape-stomping contests.

Green Door Books is writing its next chapter. The used bookstore, known for its art shows, $1 books, extensive zine library and namesake green door, is moving to a bigger spot in downtown Hobart after the local chain Toys in the Attic bowed out.

"It’s time to channel your inner Italian and celebrate the music, food, culture, and spirit of Italy. Come with an empty belly and join the spaghetti eating contest or sip on your favorite vino at the wine bar. You will be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of Italy by day and rock out into the night," Villa Cesare said in a press release. "Visitors can expect no shortage of Italian heritage, including food and drink offerings served up by family-owned eateries."

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

The festival is free and open to the public. It takes place outside, in the parking lot of the banquet hall a block west of Indianapolis Boulevard in the Tri-Town.

"Families can partake in the bocce ball tournament, a grape-stomping challenge, spaghetti-eating contests and join a private event with The Culinary Masterpiece for a hands-on pasta-making class throughout the weekend," Villa Cesare said in a press release. "Continuous live traditional Italian tunes will be performed during the daytime, including a dance performance and lesson by the Italian dance ensemble from Milwaukee, Tradizione Vivente. Local bands will cap off the entertainment each night, including Dick Diamond & The Dusters, The Crawpuppies, and Shout Out."

For more information, visit https://www.villacesare.com/festaitaliana, call 219-322-3011 or find the event or Villa Cesare on Facebook.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mel B still cant believe spice girls success

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts